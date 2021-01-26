Register
26 January 2021
    The Critical Hour

    US Intelligence Agency Accessing Smartphone Data Without a Warrant

    The Critical Hour
    by ,
    A report released on Friday detailed how analysts at the Defense Intelligence Agency bought databases of US smartphone location data in recent years without obtaining warrants.

    Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to discuss the Biden administration's crackdown on domestic terrorism. Civil Libertarians are aghast at the recent revelation that intelligence agencies have been purchasing smartphone location data from private companies without first obtaining a warrant, a practice that has been occurring for several years. Also, the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act was introduced in the US House of Representatives with bipartisan sponsors. If approved, this new legislative package would establish offices within the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the Justice Department to allegedly combat domestic terrorism.

    David Schultz, author and professor of political science and law at Hamline University, joins us to discuss US domestic politics. House Democrats have moved forward with plans to impeach former US President Donald Trump as Republican members work to navigate a political minefield. Additionally, Senate Republicans are already showing signs they will be a strong opposition party, as they have universally panned the Biden administration's COVID-19 relief package and are unwilling to agree on the basic rules of engagement in the evenly divided upper chamber.

    Danny Sjursen, a retired US Army major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War," joins us to discuss his latest article. In his latest Consortium News article, Sjursen argues US President Joe Biden has a unique challenge because he "inherits a global war — and burgeoning new Cold War — spanning four continents and a military mired in active operations in dozens of countries, combat in some 14 of them, and bombing in at least seven." Sjursen asserts Biden is likely to worsen relations with Russia and maintain the status quo with most other conflicts. 

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, returns to discuss recent US meddling in Russian protests. The Russian government is requiring an explanation after the US embassy in Moscow published "the itineraries of protests" scheduled to take place in Russian cities. Moscow argues that the West's involvement in the Navalny protests indicates a "profound crisis of ideology." Sleboda talks about how the US is working to undermine the integrity of other sovereign governments even in the midst of a dangerous internal political crisis.

    Scott Ritter, a former United Nations weapons inspector in Iraq, returns to discuss the Iran nuclear deal. The head of Israel's Mossad intelligence service is scheduled to meet with Biden and deliver Israel's expectations for any return to the 2015 nuclear agreement. The question of how much influence Israel holds over Biden's Iran policy will play out shortly, as the Iranians are indicating they have no intention of renegotiating the deal. 

    KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, returns to discuss China. Relations between the US and China have been extremely tense in light of Washington’s promises of military support for Taipei. Taiwan recently reported that a number of Chinese warplanes entered the corner of their airspace on Saturday, as the US rushed another aircraft carrier to the area. Also, the US is moving to spend another military fortune in space as officials make the case for extending their aggressive stance towards China into space.

    Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, joins us to discuss his article about Russiagate. Lauria argues "Russiagate is poised to be used again against Russia, Trump and Trump voters. The latter are way more than ‘deplorable’ now. They are ‘cult members’ and a threat." Lauria sees the Russiagate operation as a useful tool that the Democrats and intelligence agencies will use to attack their enemies and deny responsibility for the myriad of disasters for which they share the blame.

    James Carey, editor and co-owner of Geopolitics Alert, joins us to discuss Yemen. In what is considered the deadliest strike since early September, officials are reporting that Saudi airstrikes against a Houthi convoy in the central Maarib province killed at least 34 fighters. The Biden administration has vowed to halt support for the military operation, which has created the worst humanitarian crisis on Earth. Also, Carey discusses US military hardware corporation Raytheon and the company's connection to the disastrous war in Yemen. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    impeachment, Domestic Terrorism, Russia gate, protest, Moscow, Iran, protests, DC, China
