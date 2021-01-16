Register
    The Critical Hour

    Biden Rolls Out New "Domestic Terrorism" Laws in Wake of DC Protests

    The Critical Hour
    by ,
    US House member and former CIA analyst Elissa Slotkin argues that "The single greatest national security threat right now is our internal division. The threat of domestic terrorism. The polarization that threatens our democracy."

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about the coming crackdown on both social media and social unrest. President Trump has been banned and removed from Twitter and many other social media platforms. Additionally, President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a commensurate legislative package that he is referring to as a "domestic terrorism" bill. Civil libertarians fear that the bill will be specifically intended to crack down on dissent and protests endangering 1st amendment rights and greenlighting repressive and heavy-handed police tactics.

    Dr. Jehan "Gigi" El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine and founding director of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences' Rodman Institute, returns to discuss the latest Covid-19 news. A recent Johns Hopkins report revealed that Coronavirus deaths hit another record high on Tuesday in the United States with just over 4,300 people dying in one day. Also, President-elect Joe Biden is asking Congress to come up with right around $400 billion to address the Coronavirus pandemic. These funds will be directed towards creating a national vaccination program, expanding testing, and hiring an additional 100,000 community health workers.

    Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in the Economics and Politics Departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss the economic measures proposed by President-elect Joe Biden's economic team. The legislation would expand a tax credit for children, create a national infrastructure for vaccine distribution, and increase the unemployment bonus from 300 to 400 dollars per week. Dr. Jack also discusses the effect of the 2,000 dollar stimulus checks on the current US economy.

    Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis.com and Ofelia Carillo, co-editor at Anticonquista, an anti-imperialist third world media collective created by and for the Latin American and Caribbean diaspora come together to discuss Latin America's response to the DC protests and occupation of the Capitol building. Additionally, they discuss the ramifications of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo naming Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism. 

    Danny Haiphong, author and contributor to Black Agenda Report, teams up with Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss A leaked recording of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addressing staff at a virtual meeting in which he reveals what appears to be a hidden agenda to expand the company’s censorship policy much further than banning President Donald Trump’s account. Also, they discuss the possibility of violence on or near inauguration day and the effect of last week's protests on the ability of the US to project their empire as a beacon of democracy. 

