World Leaders Stunned as Violent Protesters Storm US Capitol

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reflected the sentiment of many world leaders as his spokesman said he was "saddened" by the events at the US Capitol.

Bob Schlehuber, host of Sputnik's Political Misfits; and Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to talk about the stunning violence as protesters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday. Hundreds of protesters rushed past Capitol police and wandered through the halls of Congress, calling for a revolution and confronting authorities. Analysts question whether this was a one-off event or the beginning of a long-term cycle of violence.

Gary Flowers, radio talk show host and public policy analyst; and Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, join us to discuss the outcome of the Georgia Senate races. In a stunning turn of events, the Democrats swept both Senate seats and are poised to control the upper chamber. President-elect Joe Biden seems set to take office with his party in control of both houses of Congress. What will this mean for his domestic and foreign policy agendas?

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup," joins us to discuss the outcome of Julian Assange's bail hearing in the UK. In a reversal of fortune, Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied bail for the WikiLeaks co-founder on Wednesday, arguing that he posed a flight risk. Assange will be held in jail indefinitely pending the outcome of the US Department of Justice's appeals to the extradition denial. Additionally, Lazare discusses the odds that Baraitser's extradition denial will be overturned.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the possibility of a new approach to economic stimulus under a Biden administration. Democratic control of both houses of Congress creates a scenario in which bold economic moves can be made. However, Biden's record of neoliberal conservatism indicates that such a strategy is unlikely. Also, the small- and medium-sized business sectors are pending collapse, and a considerable capital inflow is necessary to keep them afloat. Will a Biden administration wake up the economy or sit idly by while it turns to ashes?

Dan Kovalik, labor and human rights lawyer, professor and author, joins us to discuss his book "The Plot to Scapegoat Russia." Kovalik argues that the CIA and the deep state have conspired to scapegoat Russia for US political and economic failings and that vilifying Russian President Vladimir Putin is a foundational part of their strategy.

Teri Mattson, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the political future of Juan Guaido. The EU has announced that it no longer recognizes Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela following the swearing-in of the new parliament. The US-backed opposition is struggling for legitimacy, as Venezuelans have executed an effective democratic election with over 100 political parties participating.

KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Antony Blinken, Biden's nominee for secretary of state, is signaling that the incoming administration is planning to confront China over the issue of the US-funded "pro-democracy" movement in Hong Kong. China argues that the US has no business meddling in its internal affairs.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about international cooperation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Venezuela is having difficulty paying for vaccines, as the US and its allies are refusing to unfreeze funds needed to cover the costs. Additionally, human rights organizations are demanding that the US cease and desist from activities that are inhibiting Iran from addressing its coronavirus outbreak.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com