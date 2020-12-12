Was US Intelligence Community Involved in Suppressing Hunter Biden Story?

Evidence points to an elaborate intelligence community disinformation program to censor and hide the Hunter Biden story in an effort to influence the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election, according to journalist Glenn Greenwald.

Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss a recent Greenwald article and appearance on Fox News in which he argued that the censoring of the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the election was an elaborate disinformation program by intelligence community figures, media outlets and tech companies. Greenwald told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday that "we need to recognize what a historic crime and disgrace this is." Also, Maupin discusses recent remarks by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that his nation is willing to return to its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, with no need for more negotiations.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to talk about a public hearing on Tuesday by the Central District Health board in Boise, Idaho. Officials halted a vote on a public health order due to fears for their safety and public safety, according to local outlet KTVB. Anti-mask protesters were around the building and were reportedly at the homes of some of the officials, causing some to state that they feared for the safety of their families. Also, she discusses a report that women, who tend to take the lead on family health care decisions, are more wary than men of the rapidly developed COVID-19 vaccines that could soon be available to the public.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, returns to The Critical Hour to discuss the public outrage displayed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and others over the lack of $1,200 stimulus payments to Americans in proposed legislation for pandemic relief. Additionally, in a sign of severe economic desperation, the prevalence of shoplifting of food, diapers, baby formula and other necessities in the US appears to be even greater now than it was just after other national crises like the 2008 recession, which saw shoplifting rise 34%, according to the Washington Post.

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents"; and Ajamu Baraka, former US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, come together to discuss several important stories, including retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin being named as US President-elect Joe Biden's pick for secretary of defense. The choice Austin has unleashed a firestorm of criticism, with Glenn Greenwald saying on Twitter that he was "yet another high-level Biden nominee enmeshed in DC's corporatist 'revolving door' of legalized influence-peddling." Also, they talk about Greenwald's recent article in which he expresses outrage over the media's censorship and outright lies regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story. He argues that the timing and coordination between the media and current and former intelligence officials point to a deliberate and complex disinformation operation.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch; and Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, return to discuss a report that claims Israel is staging a variety of violent provocations in an attempt to lure Iran into a war with the United States before US President Donald Trump leaves office. Other stories include Joe Biden's retread Cabinet; a Department of Justice investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes and business affairs; and Rouhani's fig-leaf gestures aimed at returning to the JCPOA.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com