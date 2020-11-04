Voters Set to Deliver Election Day Polling Results After a Tumultuous Campaign

A record 100 million people already cast their ballots before dawn this morning as voters take center stage on Election Day to bring a bitter campaign to a close.

Greg Palast, Investigative Reporter, and Jon Jeter, Journalist and Author, join us to discuss the events surrounding today's Presidential election. President Trump's campaign has set up two "war rooms" at the White House complex for election night. Meanwhile, Joe Biden visits his son's grave and makes a final appearance in Pennsylvania.

Jim Kavanaugh, Writer at thepolemicist.net and "CounterPunch" and the author of Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd, joins us to discuss the previously secret portions of the Mueller report that show prosecutors investigated Julian Assange, WikiLeaks, and Roger Stone for the hacking of Democratic National Committee servers as well as for possible campaign finance violations, but ultimately chose not to charge them.

Caleb Maupin, Journalist and Political Analyst, joins us to discuss an anti-war.com story that talks about President Donald Trump and Joe Biden having in common an "admiration for the US empire and their plans to keep the war machine going."

Nick Davies, author of Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War, joins us to discuss how the election of Luis Arce in Bolivia last month reversed a bold and nasty US-led coup in Latin America. The article warns to "expect an orgy of US subterfuge."

Dr. Jack Rasmus, Professor of Economics at Saint Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss his article "Why the Record Voter Turn-out May Not Matter." Dr. Rasmus reports that what may determine the election outcome on November 3 may not be the number of people who actually vote. Instead, the US may decide the election based on how many votes are counted.

Danny Haiphong, Author and Contributor to the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's televised address Tuesday. In his speech, he mocked the US elections, saying that sitting President Trump says this is the "most-rigged US election throughout history," and that his "opponent says Trump intends to cheat widely."

Dan Lazare, Investigative Journalist and Author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss a "Mint Press News article," which reports that former Bolivian president Evo Morales plans to return to Bolivia. "Earlier this week, a Bolivian court threw out terrorism charges leveled by Jeanine Añez's coup government against Morales."

James Carey, Editor and Co-Owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to talk about Yemen's concerns that Israel is taking an increasingly public role in their country. According to an article in Mint Press, "Israel's ambitions in their country don't end at the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and rumors are circulating that land grabs reminiscent of those in Palestine could soon hit Yemen's shores."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com