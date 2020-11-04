Register
09:17 GMT04 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Voters Set to Deliver Election Day Polling Results After a Tumultuous Campaign

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    A record 100 million people already cast their ballots before dawn this morning as voters take center stage on Election Day to bring a bitter campaign to a close.

    Greg Palast, Investigative Reporter, and Jon Jeter, Journalist and Author, join us to discuss the events surrounding today's Presidential election. President Trump's campaign has set up two "war rooms" at the White House complex for election night. Meanwhile, Joe Biden visits his son's grave and makes a final appearance in Pennsylvania. 

    Jim Kavanaugh, Writer at thepolemicist.net and "CounterPunch" and the author of Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd, joins us to discuss the previously secret portions of the Mueller report that show prosecutors investigated Julian Assange, WikiLeaks, and Roger Stone for the hacking of Democratic National Committee servers as well as for possible campaign finance violations, but ultimately chose not to charge them.

    Caleb Maupin, Journalist and Political Analyst, joins us to discuss an anti-war.com story that talks about President Donald Trump and Joe Biden having in common an "admiration for the US empire and their plans to keep the war machine going."

    Nick Davies, author of Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War, joins us to discuss how the election of Luis Arce in Bolivia last month reversed a bold and nasty US-led coup in Latin America. The article warns to "expect an orgy of US subterfuge."

    Dr. Jack Rasmus, Professor of Economics at Saint Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss his article "Why the Record Voter Turn-out May Not Matter." Dr. Rasmus reports that what may determine the election outcome on November 3 may not be the number of people who actually vote. Instead, the US may decide the election based on how many votes are counted.

    Danny Haiphong, Author and Contributor to the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's televised address Tuesday. In his speech, he mocked the US elections, saying that sitting President Trump says this is the "most-rigged US election throughout history," and that his "opponent says Trump intends to cheat widely." 

    Dan Lazare, Investigative Journalist and Author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss a "Mint Press News article," which reports that former Bolivian president Evo Morales plans to return to Bolivia. "Earlier this week, a Bolivian court threw out terrorism charges leveled by Jeanine Añez's coup government against Morales."

    James Carey, Editor and Co-Owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to talk about Yemen's concerns that Israel is taking an increasingly public role in their country. According to an article in Mint Press, "Israel's ambitions in their country don't end at the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and rumors are circulating that land grabs reminiscent of those in Palestine could soon hit Yemen's shores."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Iran, voter turnout, US defense spending, Julian Assange, Election
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
    US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse