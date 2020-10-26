Twitter, Facebook Chose Poorly in Blocking Access to Hunter Biden Email Story

Facebook reduced the presence of the New York Post's Hunter Biden email story in users' feeds until fact-checkers had looked into the matter, while Twitter initially stopped it from being posted, shared or sent via direct message.

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran, joins us to discuss what writer Matt Taibbi calls a "major underreported scandal" involving Hunter Biden's emails. Last week's "decision by Twitter and Facebook to block access to a New York Post story about a cache of emails reportedly belonging to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter, with Twitter going so far as to lock the 200-year-old newspaper out of its own account for over a week," backfired and has become bigger news than the alleged Biden scandal itself.

Danny Sjursen, retired US Army major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War," joins us to discuss details surrounding the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire. According to a Monday RT article, "Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of violating a Monday truce in Nagorno-Karabakh, with heavy artillery fire. ... The Defense Ministry in Baku said that Yerevan's forces had 'violated the new humanitarian ceasefire' by shelling its positions in several locations."

Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, health reform activist and co-director at Popular Resistance, reports on the new COVID-19 outbreak in the White House. The recent infections of Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff and four other top aides raise "new questions about the Trump administration’s cavalier approach to the worst health crisis in a century," the New York Times reported Sunday.

Our hosts talk to a Sudanese businessman about the secret history of Israel's relationship with Sudan and the current move towards normalization between the two countries.

Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian and researcher, joins us to discuss a Reuters article providing analysis that "jails with health care overseen by private companies incur higher death rates on average than those with care handled by government agencies. The story of a Georgia jail that hired Corizon Health Inc. reveals the hidden cost of privatized inmate health care."

Teri Mattson, contributor at Code Pink, joins us to discuss remarks President-Elect of Bolivia Luis Arce recently made to newspaper La Razon, condemning Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro. Are said Almagro “should resign, for moral and ethical reasons,” adding that he believes Almagro “interfered, violated Bolivian regulations, and those of any international body observing an electoral process; he interfered in internal affairs.”

Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq" joins us to discuss a Sunday report by Press TV which said, "Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad has censured the United States and its European allies for taking ‘unilateral and coercive’ measures against his country, particularly at the time of the coronavirus pandemic." According to the outlet, "the Syrian official said the UN bodies and international organizations active in the humanitarian sector, the WHO [World Health Organization] in particular, should demonstrate the reality of the restrictive measures against Syria and their impact on securing the basic needs of the Syrian people."

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, weighs in on Libya's ceasefire deal. On Friday, the United Nations announced that "the warring factions in Libya have agreed to a 'permanent' ceasefire following talks," reported Middle East Eye. According to the agreement, announced by Stephanie Williams, head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, all foreign fighters and mercenaries must leave Libya within three months – by January 23. The country has been in a state of unrest since the overthrow of former ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

