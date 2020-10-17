Barrett Hearing Ends: Sen. Lindsey Graham Forces Motion to Schedule Judiciary Committee Vote

On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to journalist Caleb Maupin about Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, flouting the rules on Thursday by forcing a motion to schedule a committee vote for October 22 on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the US Supreme Court.

"Barrett was a paid speaker five times, starting in 2011, at the Blackstone Legal Fellowship, a summer program established to inspire a 'distinctly Christian worldview in every area of law,' tax filings show," the Washington Post reported on September 27. "It was founded to show students 'how God can use them as judges, law professors and practicing attorneys to help keep the door open for the spread of the Gospel in America.'" Should voters be concerned?

"For the first time since late July, the tally of newly reported coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 64,000 on Thursday," the Washington Post reported Friday. "In 44 states and the District of Columbia, caseloads are higher than they were one month ago, and many of the new infections are being reported in rural areas with limited hospital capacity." What can be expected moving forward?

There’s a great piece in Black Agenda Report entitled "The US is on a Path to War with China. What is to be done?" It begins, "Unwilling to accept China’s rise, the US puts its lie machine on full blast and moves towards war." Is the US being duped into another war?

Friday is panel day. For our first panel, we turn to editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," Margaret Kimberley; and Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Dr. Linwood Tauheed. They discuss the wildfires ravaging California and other western states, the Barrett nomination, and the report by the Sentencing Project saying that nearly 5.2 million Americans that will be disenfranchised in the 2020 elections because of felony convictions.

For our final panel, we chat with political scientist, Howard University professor, author and activist Dr. Clarence Lusane; and analyst and host of The Gary Flowers Show on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990 and FM 101.3 Gary Flowers. They weigh in on the latest regarding WikiLeaks co-founder Jullian Assange, Graham and the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Trump administration rejecting California's request for federal disaster aid to help the state recover from wildfires.

Guests:

Caleb Maupin - Journalist and political analyst

Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Board- certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist

KJ Noh - Peace activist, writer and teacher

Margaret Kimberley - Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents"

Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

Dr. Clarence Lusane - Author, professor and activist

Gary Flowers - Radio talk show host and public policy analyst

