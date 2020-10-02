People Are Being Evicted, Businesses Are Closing; There Is Still No Deal Between Pelosi and Mnuchin

On this edition of The Critical Hour, Co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Economist Dr. Jack Rasmus about the failure of the Pelosi and Mnuchin to come up with an economic relief deal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met Wednesday to discuss an economic-relief deal, and although they did not reach a final deal, Pelosi says, “Secretary Mnuchin and I had an extensive conversation and we found areas where we are seeking further clarification. How will this affect the American people?

There’s a very disturbing article in Common Dreams entitled, “Life in Supermax for the Crime of 'Merely Doing Journalism'? UK Court Told Assange Likely to Be Sent to Notorious US Prison” – it opens with Julian Assange would likely be incarcerated in what is arguably America's most notorious super-maximum security prison if he is extradited to the U.S. from the U.K. and convicted of charges resulting from his journalism, a British court heard Tuesday. What are we to make of this?

Just 24 hours after refusing to condemn white supremacists during the first 2020 general election debate, President Donald Trump late Wednesday launched a racist attack on refugees from Somalia and other nations and parroted an unfounded right-wing claim about Rep. Ilhan Omar, sparking "lock her up!" chants from his Minnesota supporters.

There’s a great piece in AntiWar.com entitled Discredited Russian Bounty Story Exposes Media’s Role in Status Quo, written by our next guest. He reports that the military says they can't find evidence to support it, yet the New York Times and others have not repudiated the reports or issued corrections. It is an old journalistic trope: no one reads the correction … or the retraction. No matter how serious the error or profound the implications of the misreporting. It’s one thing to just get it wrong. It’s another to intentionally mislead or just a flat out lie. What’s going on here with this propaganda machine?

Venezuela’s foreign currency revenues—almost all of which come from crude oil sales—have plunged by 99 percent since 2014, Nicolas Maduro said, blaming most of the losses on the “persecution and criminal blockade” of Venezuela’s oil exports. This while the US announced new sanctions on Syria, part of Washington’s effort to prevent the reconstruction of the Arab country after nine years of war. Since sanctions don’t work what’s the US objective here and what can be done?

Opposition figure blames Russian president for alleged poisoning as Kremin accuses Navalny of colluding with CIA. - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a German magazine he believed President Vladimir Putin was behind his suspected poisoning, but said he was not afraid and would return to Russia to resume campaigning. Russia's presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov today said Moscow has information that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is collaborating with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). What are we to make of this?

The former FBI director acknowledges under questioning that the agency's process for conducting surveillance on a former Trump campaign adviser was 'sloppy' and 'embarrassing.' What else did he say?

Amazon and Big Tech cozy up to Biden camp with cash and connections - Amazon appears to have taken an early lead making in-roads with the Biden camp, according to data gathered by Reuters. Joining Amazon, Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft are among the top five contributors to Joe Biden’s candidate campaign committee in the 2020 cycle, according to data from OpenSecrets, a website which tracks money in politics and campaign finance records. Companies make political contributions usually with the expectation of a return. What’s the game here?

GUESTS:

Jack Rasmus, Economist, Professor in the Economics and Political Science departments at St. Mary's College in California.

Dan Lazare, Investigative Journalist, Author of America's Undeclared War

Bill Fletcher Jr., Former President of TransAfrica Forum, Writer, Trade Unionist, and Executive Editor of GlobalAfricanWorker.com

Danny Sjursen, US Army Major Retired & Author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War"

Niko House, Political Activist, Independent Journalist, Podcaster

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based International Relations Security Analyst

Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-Founder Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace

Chris Garaffa, Web Developer and Technologist

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com