Register
10:45 GMT01 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Trump, Biden Square Off in First Presidential Debate: No Winner Declared

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202010011080626816-trump-biden-square-off-in-first-presidential-debate-no-winner-declared/

    On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Gary Flowers about the spectacle of Tuesday night's presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden

    Former FBI Director James Comey testified Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of that panel’s latest review of the Russia probe. What was included in this testimony?

    In 2018, nearly two-thirds of the Florida electorate voted to amend the state's constitution by approving Amendment 4, restoring voting rights to more than 1 million Floridians who were previously convicted of felonies, with a few exceptions.

    "The GOP-controlled Legislature, however, sought to limit the effects of the amendment by passing a subsequent law in 2019 that conditioned the right to vote on payment of all fees, fines and restitution that were part of the sentence in each felon's case," NPR reported in July. "The state, however, had no central listing of this information, and the Legislature created no system to help felons ascertain how much, if anything, they owed. Even the state ultimately agreed that it would take six years to create such a system." The legislature's action was taken to the courts and upheld. "The US Supreme Court has left in place a lower court order" on the matter, NPR noted. Now, voting rights activists and people such as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and National Basketball Association star LeBron James are working to pay the debts of Florida felons who have completed their sentences so that they can register to vote by the October 5 deadline. What are we to make of this?

    On Tuesday we discussed a Monday Reuters story entitled "Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war."  Are there signals that a war with China could also be on the horizon?

    Trump and Biden faced off on television on Tuesday night. It was supposed to be a debate moderated by Fox’s Chris Wallace. What was the end result?

    "The fox is guarding the henhouse and Washington is prosecuting a publisher for exposing its own war crimes," Alexander Mercouris writes in a Monday piece for Consortium News about the US government's case against WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange. What are we to make of this?

    "Azerbaijan and Armenia both rejected pressure to hold peace talks after fighting erupted in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave," Antiwar.com reported Tuesday. "The conflict could be spreading further, as both sides have accused one another of firing directly into each other’s territory on Tuesday." What’s going on here, and why now? 

    Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah "said on Tuesday his Shi’ite movement welcomed French efforts to help Lebanon out of crisis but that did not mean French President Emmanuel Macron could act like the country’s ruler," Reuters reported Tuesday. What else was said?

    Guests:

    Gary Flowers - Public policy analyst

    Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist 

    Teresa Lundy - Government affairs and public relations specialist and principal of TML Communications

    KJ Noh - Peace activist, writer and teacher

    Margaret Kimberley - Editor and senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents"

    Alexander Mercouris - Editor- in-chief of The Duran

    Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector in Iraq 

    Laith Marouf - Broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Hezbollah, Azerbaijan, Julian Assange, Russia, China, Russia probe, debate
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse