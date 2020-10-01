Trump, Biden Square Off in First Presidential Debate: No Winner Declared

On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Gary Flowers about the spectacle of Tuesday night's presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden

Former FBI Director James Comey testified Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of that panel’s latest review of the Russia probe. What was included in this testimony?

In 2018, nearly two-thirds of the Florida electorate voted to amend the state's constitution by approving Amendment 4, restoring voting rights to more than 1 million Floridians who were previously convicted of felonies, with a few exceptions.

"The GOP-controlled Legislature, however, sought to limit the effects of the amendment by passing a subsequent law in 2019 that conditioned the right to vote on payment of all fees, fines and restitution that were part of the sentence in each felon's case," NPR reported in July. "The state, however, had no central listing of this information, and the Legislature created no system to help felons ascertain how much, if anything, they owed. Even the state ultimately agreed that it would take six years to create such a system." The legislature's action was taken to the courts and upheld. "The US Supreme Court has left in place a lower court order" on the matter, NPR noted. Now, voting rights activists and people such as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and National Basketball Association star LeBron James are working to pay the debts of Florida felons who have completed their sentences so that they can register to vote by the October 5 deadline. What are we to make of this?

On Tuesday we discussed a Monday Reuters story entitled "Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war." Are there signals that a war with China could also be on the horizon?

Trump and Biden faced off on television on Tuesday night. It was supposed to be a debate moderated by Fox’s Chris Wallace. What was the end result?

"The fox is guarding the henhouse and Washington is prosecuting a publisher for exposing its own war crimes," Alexander Mercouris writes in a Monday piece for Consortium News about the US government's case against WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange. What are we to make of this?

"Azerbaijan and Armenia both rejected pressure to hold peace talks after fighting erupted in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave," Antiwar.com reported Tuesday. "The conflict could be spreading further, as both sides have accused one another of firing directly into each other’s territory on Tuesday." What’s going on here, and why now?

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah "said on Tuesday his Shi’ite movement welcomed French efforts to help Lebanon out of crisis but that did not mean French President Emmanuel Macron could act like the country’s ruler," Reuters reported Tuesday. What else was said?

Guests:

Gary Flowers - Public policy analyst

Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist

Teresa Lundy - Government affairs and public relations specialist and principal of TML Communications

KJ Noh - Peace activist, writer and teacher

Margaret Kimberley - Editor and senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents"

Alexander Mercouris - Editor- in-chief of The Duran

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector in Iraq

Laith Marouf - Broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon

