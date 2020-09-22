Register
12:11 GMT22 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Pentagon Sends US Mechanized Troops, Armored Fighting Vehicles Back to Syria

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202009221080531339-pentagon-sends-us-mechanized-troops-armored-fighting-vehicles-back-to-syria/

    On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Laith Marouf about the Pentagon's announcement last week that it is sending mechanized infantry and several armored fighting vehicles back into northeast Syria.

    "Bradleys from the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team were last sent to Syria in late October 2019 to guard oil infrastructure from [Daesh] militants, officials said at the time," Army Times reported Friday. "They were quietly pulled out after roughly a month when combined patrols with Turkish forces 'never materialized' and the 'mission requirements changed,' a military official in the region previously told Army Times." One year later, the US military is sending such forces back to Syria. What's the problem here, other than that the US should never have engaged in regime change in Syria in the first place?

    US President Donald Trump is preparing to nominate a successor to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg this week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said back in 2016, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, that the American people should be allowed to vote in the presidential election and through that process provide their input to the Supreme Court nomination process. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made clear his belief that Supreme Court appointments shouldn’t be pushed through in an election year, going so far as to say that if a similar situation came up in the future, "I want you to use my words against me."  How do we see ourselves through the dust created by this political spin?

    "Close to 1 million people have died of the virus around the world, a staggering toll," the New York Times reported Monday about the COVID-19 pandemic. "Around the world, at least 73 countries are seeing surges in newly detected cases." What are we to make of this?

    US Claims UN Sanctions on Iran Reinstated: The World Disagrees - "On Sunday, the United States reiterated that “snapback sanctions” against Iran are back in place at the United Nations, and that all nations are compelled to obey them," Antiwar.com reported Sunday. "They say that the US was allowed to unilaterally do this under the P5+1 nuclear deal." There’s a small problem here, a fly in the ointment: "the United States is virtually the only nation that thinks so," Antiwar.com noted. How will this end?

    A Saturday Reuters headline read: "Pompeo hails Colombia's stance on Maduro, pledges more help in drugs fight." The article said: “'Your support for interim [Venezuelan] president Juan Guaido and the democratic transition for a sovereign Venezuela free of malign influence ... is incredibly valued,' Pompeo told [Colombian President Ivan] Duque in a joint press conference in Bogota." What are we to make of this?

    A Friday article in CounterPunch said, "With tens of millions unemployed, inevitable eviction merely postponed for a few months and low-wage jobs and small businesses drying up like the Rio Grande south of Albuquerque, you’d think the federal government could negotiate some help for stranded Americans." Is this possible?

    "Ideas that Russia and China will play by sets of Western rules under any circumstances are deeply flawed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with New York-based international Russian-language RTVI channel," TASS reported last week. What signals are being sent here? 

    The title of Max Bluementhal's Friday piece in The Grayzone read: "Mainstream US reporters silent about being spied on by apparent CIA contractor that targeted Assange." What are we to make of this?

    Guests:

    Laith Marouf - Broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon

    John Burris - Civil rights attorney

    Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo -  Professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian and daughter of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo

    Robert Fantina - Journalist and Palestine activist

    Leo Flores - Latin America coordinator for Code Pink

    Linwood Tauheed - Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

    Daniel Lazare - Investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup"

    Jim Kavanagh - Writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch and the author of the article "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance After George Floyd" 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Julian Assange, China, Russia, Economy, Venezuela, Iran, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19, US Supreme Court, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse