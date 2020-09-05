COVID-19 Model Predicts US Death Toll Will Surpass 410,000 by January 1

On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-Hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Dr. Yolandra Hancock and Dr. Lisa Lewis about a COVID-19 model predicting that the disease's American death toll will exceed 410,000 by January 1.

As of Friday, the US COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 187,000, growing by more than 1,000 on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said Thursday that its model now predicts almost 410,000 Americans will have died from the respiratory disease by January 1. The IHME model's death toll projections have grown considerably since it was launched in March, indicating that the pandemic has only gotten worse in the US.

"On Wednesday the Trump administration announced a halt on evictions through the end of the year, a move that may shield the millions of Americans at risk of losing their homes due to the financial chaos sparked by the coronavirus pandemic," the Washington Post reported Thursday. "But the housing crisis that has built up since March - fueled by job losses and the end of federal benefits in July - has already injected the market with so much instability that even a national moratorium may only be a temporary pause." Is this a solution or just a temporary, stopgap measure for political gain?

On Tuesday, "the ACLU of Georgia released a report by the Palast Investigative Fund titled 'Georgia Voter Roll Purge Errors' that concluded the State had likely removed in 2019 the voter registrations of nearly 200,000 Georgia citizens on the grounds that they had moved from the address on their voter registration application," according to a release from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Georgia. What does this mean for the state of Georgia, and what does it indicate for the country?

There are a number of issues that impact states and cities in the US. We will get some insight into how to manage these from our next guest, Jesse Ventura, a former professional wrestler who previously served as the 38th governor of Minnesota. He's also an actor, political commentator, bestselling author, US Navy veteran and the host of "The World According to Jesse" on RT America.

Friday is panel day. Joining us are Dr. Clarence Lusane and Daniel Lazare to discuss the issues of rent relief, hunger, the government shutdown and Michael Forest Reinoehl.

Guests:

Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Physici an, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist

Dr. Lisa Lewis - Holder of a doctorate degree in naturopathic medicine from Bastyr University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University, speaker and author of “Stop Stressing Me Out: 7 Solutions to Overcome Overwhelm & Conquer Disease Naturally"

Caleb Maupin - Journalist and political analyst

Greg Palast - Investigative reporter

Jesse Ventura - Former professional wrestler, former governor of Minnesota, actor, political commentator, bestselling author, US Navy veteran and host of "The World According to Jesse" on RT America

Dr. Clarence Lusane - Author, professor and activist

Daniel Lazare - Investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup"

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com