02 September 2020
    Trump Administration Heightens Challenges to Beijing's Claims in Seas Off Chinese Coast

    The Trump administration is upping the ante in its confrontation with China in the waterways of the South China Sea.

    "Since late January, American B-1B and B-52 bombers, usually operating in pairs, have flown about 20 missions over key waterways, including the South China Sea, the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan," Reuters reported Tuesday. What is the endgame here?

    On Monday, US President Donald Trump defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the suspect in the shootings last week in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as having acted in self-defense. The president said, "We’re looking at all of it. That was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape as I saw," adding that it appeared Rittenhouse was "very violently attacked" by demonstrators. There seem to be a number of problems with this statement. How should we interpret this?

    Stella Moris, WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange's partner, "says he is in 'a lot of pain' and 'a lot thinner' after she visited him in Belmarsh prison with their two children for the first time in six months," the Daily Mail reported on August 25. What's going on in his world?

    There’s a health crisis and civil unrest in the US, and 57.3 million workers have filed for unemployment over the past five months, according to US Labor Department numbers. Meanwhile, Congress sits out, failing to provide more relief while the country faces its largest-ever eviction crisis, activists say. What are we to make of this?

    "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel has held secret talks with several Arab countries to normalize their relations, a day before Israel's first commercial flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," Xinhua News Agency reported Monday. "'There are many more unpublicized meetings with Arab and Muslim leaders,' Netanyahu said during joint remarks in Jerusalem alongside US President Donald Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner and national security advisor Robert O'Brien." What’s the long-term objective of these meetings and agreements?

    Our next guest Marshall Auerback co-authored a Monday piece in CounterPunch entitled "The Rotten Alliance of Liberals and Neocons Will Likely Shape US Foreign Policy for Years to Come." What does this mean for the US and the world going forward?

    A Monday op-ed in Politico was entitled "Take It From Eastern Europe: Now Is Not the Time to Go Soft on Russia," with the subheadline saying, "Vladimir Putin continues to undermine liberal democracy in Europe and beyond. America should not turn its back on that threat." Our guest Mark Sleboda stopped by to share his view.

    Our last story will be a discussion of the Tuesday Antiwar.com article "America’s Expeditionary Kleptocracy: A Banana Republic and Its Banana Wars." We are joined by its author, retired US Army Major Danny Sjursen.

    Guests:

    KJ Noh - Peace activist, writer and teacher

    Margaret Kimberley - Editor  and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents"

    Karen Kwiatkowski - Retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel, anti-war activist and farmer

    Danny Haiphong - Author and contributor to Black Agenda Report

    Charles Simmons - Attorney, international fellow at Columbia University, professor emeritus of journalism at Eastern Michigan University and co-director of the Hush House Museum & Cultural Center in Detroit, Michigan

    Marshall Auerback - Market analyst and research associate at the Levy Economics Institute at Bard College 

    Mark Sleboda - Moscow-based International Relations and Security Analyst

    Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War"

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Belarus, liberals, alliance, Israel, unrest, economics, Julian Assange, Kenosha, Trump, China
