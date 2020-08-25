Register
10:49 GMT26 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Republican National Convention Focuses on Attacking Democrats, Offers No Policy Discussion

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202008251080277764-republican-national-convention-focuses-on-attacking-democrats-offers-no-policy-discussion/

    On this edition of The Critical Hour, Co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Ray Baker about the happenings at the Republican's opening night of their convention.

    Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the convention that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) vision for America is socialism, which has failed everywhere it’s been applied. She also argued that the UN is "a place where dictators, murderers and thieves denounce America and then put their hands out and demand that we pay their bills." What are we to make of this?

    The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others seemed to have been overtaken in the public consciousness by COVID-19, party conventions, and the resumption of professional sports, but protests have ignited again in the wake of the Sunday incident in which unarmed Black man Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with his three young children present. On Friday night, police in Lafayette, Louisiana, shot and killed Trayford Pellerin, a 31-year-old Black man, outside a convenience store. Tuesday marks three months since Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota. How does this keep happening?

    "President Donald Trump's reelection campaign announced Sunday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address this week's Republican National Convention," Common Dreams reported Monday. This is raising concerns from a few fronts, the outlet noted, as "it's unprecedented for the nation's top diplomat to participate in this type of political event and because he will reportedly speak from 'an undisclosed location' in Jerusalem while he's there on official travel." How will this play out?

    "Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday thanked ally Iran for helping the South American country overcome US sanctions on its oil industry and floated the idea of purchasing missiles from the country," Reuters reported Monday. How was this decision made?

    "China’s banking and insurance regulator has declared the  United States’ financial sanctions on Hong Kong organizations and officials accused of eroding the city’s autonomy as 'lacking legality,'" the South China Morning Post reported Sunday. Is this condemnation justified?

    A very interesting op-ed ran recently in Consortium News, entitled "Trump’s Choice for Germany," wherein Radio Sputnik's own John Kiriakou writes, "The adage that even a broken clock is right twice a day is true. Donald Trump has made a positively inspired choice to be the next US ambassador to Germany. Col. Douglas Macgregor, US Army, retired, is the president’s choice to downsize the US military presence in Germany. Doug Macgregor is the right person to do the job." Why?

    "On Sunday, President Trump released a 50-point agenda for his second term that says the president will 'stop endless war' and bring US troops 'home,'" Antiwar.com reported Monday. "The plan also pledges that the US will 'maintain' military strength and says the US will 'wipe out' global terrorists that threaten Americans. The Democratic Party released its 2020 platform this month, which uses similar language to President Trump’s agenda and calls for ending 'forever wars.'" What are we to make of this?

    Reporting on Belarus detaining two opposition leaders, Reuters noted Tuesday: "Olga Kovalkova and Siarhei Dyleuski were brought to separate courts where they were each jailed for 10 days. Kovalkova is the main representative still in Belarus of opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and Dyleuski has led strikes at Minsk’s flagship tractor factory."

    Guests:

    Ray Baker - Political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda 

    Dr. Emmit Riley - Political scientist and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University

    Ariel Gold - Co-founder of Code Pink

    Robert Fantina - Journalist and Palestine activist

    KJ Noh - Peace activist, writer and teacher

    Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War"

    Margaret Kimberley - Editor  and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents"

    Mark Sleboda - Moscow-based international relations and security analyst

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Belarus, Germany, China, Nicolas Maduro, Pompeo, GOP
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    American actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger in Red Square, 31 January 1988
    Discovering the Soviet Union: Images of Foreign Celebrities Visiting Moscow
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse