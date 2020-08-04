Birx Warns US COVID-19 Pandemic Is in 'New Phase'; Trump Criticizes Her Comment

On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Dr. Yolandra Hancock about Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, warming that the US' battle against the COVID-19 pandemic has entered a "new phase."

Birx said Sunday that "the US is in a new phase in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the deadly virus is more widespread than when it first took hold in the US earlier this year," CNN reported. How concerned should we be about what Birx is saying and that US President Donald Trump is taking issue with her saying it?

"Talks between congressional Democrats and the administration over a fifth coronavirus package are entering their second week with no signs of a quick deal," The Hill reported Monday. NBC News reported on July 4, "The crippling economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic could force a wave of evictions across the United States as a federal ban and a patchwork of state moratoriums quickly expire, fair housing advocates and legal experts warned." How serious of a problem is this?

"In a Monday morning tweet attacking Nevada's proposed expansion of mail-in voting as 'an illegal late-night coup,' President Donald Trump once again openly admitted that increasing access to the ballot amid the COVID-19 pandemic poses a dire threat to the Republican Party's ability to win elections," Common Dreams reported Monday. What are we to make of this?

"Microsoft Corp. said it will move forward with plans to buy the US operations of the hit video-sharing app TikTok, capping weeks of covert dealmaking that were almost upended by an 11th-hour intervention from President Trump," the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Is there more to this than meets the eye?

"The US and Poland have agreed to a defense deal that will lead to more American troops deployed in the central European nation, a top US diplomat said Friday," Stars & Stripes reported that same day. "The two countries have completed negotiations on a new Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, which 'will implement the joint vision of our two presidents to enhance the US military presence in Poland,' Washington's ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher wrote in a Twitter post." What is this joint vision that was mentioned in the statement, and how will that vision be perceived in other parts of the world?

"When International Court of Justice (ICC) Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, confirmed last December that the Court has ample evidence to pursue a war crimes investigation in occupied Palestine, the Israeli government responded with the usual rhetoric, accusing the international community of bias and insisting on Israel’s 'right to defend itself,'" Palestine Chronicle Editor Ramzy Baroud wrote in a July 29 op-ed. He argued that beneath the rather dismissive posture of those in the Israeli government and their US backers could be grave concern. What could happen?

"Given what’s going on, Trump’s reelection strategy has changed at a time when dire economic conditions have given presumptive [Democratic] nominee [Joe] Biden a commanding lead in national polls, some giving him a double-digit advantage," Stephen Lendman wrote in a Monday post on his website. "In an attempt to reinvigorate his flagging campaign, Trump and others surrounding him changed the subject." How so?

"COVID-19 is escalating in ICE [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] detention centers as states hit highest daily records - and ICE deportation flights into Northern Triangle continue," said the headline of a Monday news release from the International Rescue Committee. Is the US deporting COVID-19 to Mexico and Central and South America? For insight into this, we turn to Maru Mora-Villalpando, a nationally known immigrant-rights activist, co-founder of the Latinx organization Mijente and community organizer with Northwest Detention Center Resistance.

GUESTS:

Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist

Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

Greg Palast - Investigative reporter

Caleb Maupin - Journalist and political analyst

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-chief of The Duran

Dan Cohen - Filmmaker and writer for The Grayzone

Stephen Lendman - Author and geopolitical analyst

Maru Mora-Villalpando - Immigrant rights activist and organizer

