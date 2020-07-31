Can Trump Really Delay the Election?

On this day on The Critical Hour, Co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon speak with author, activist, lecturer and free-lance journalist Clarence Lusane about Herman Caine's death and. Louie Gohmert testing positive for Covid-19

President Donald Trump today raised the prospect of delaying the November election because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea drew bipartisan alarm and election experts noted a president does not have the power to change the date of an election. Others suggested Trump is seeking to sow doubt about the election results or distract from a new government report that found a historic contraction in the nation's economy. What are we to make of this?

Economic output fell at its fastest pace on record last spring as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses across the United States to close their doors and kept millions of Americans shut in their homes for weeks. Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of goods and services produced — fell 9.5 percent in the second quarter of the year, the Commerce Department said today. What does this mean for the economy going forward?

Billions of dollars are being invested in the development of vaccines against the coronavirus. Until one arrives, many scientists have turned to tried-and-true vaccines to see whether they may confer broad protection, and may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection, as well. Old standbys like the tuberculosis vaccine and the polio vaccine appear to help train the immune system to respond to a broad variety of infections, including bacteria, viruses and parasites, experts say. Can Old Vaccines Help Stop the Coronavirus?

Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) the chairman of the antitrust panel, opened a congressional investigation of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google last year, aiming to explore whether the tech industry’s most influential quartet of companies had attained their status through potentially anti-competitive means.

What did all of this really amount to?

Lawmakers in both parties are panning the Trump administration’s plan to pull nearly 12,000 US troops out of Germany.Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) blasted the move as a “grave error,” while Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said President Trump shows a “lack of strategic understanding.” What are we to make of this because we know that these troops are not going back to Ft. Ord or Ft. Dix, they are most likely on their way to Poland.

Lisa Curtis, the US National Security Council’s senior director for South and Central Asia, - Delivering a keynote speech in a Brookings Institution webinar about “China’s growing regional influence and strategy”, Curtis, ticked off a list of countries bordering or near China – including India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan – with which the US is strengthening ties economically and militarily. What does this really mean?

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said Wednesday that he was confident that whoever wins the White House in November — whether it’s President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden — will continue supporting the defense industry. What is their argument?

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed Democratic demands for aid to cash-strapped cities ina new coronavirus relief package and lashed out at Republican allies as talks stalemated over assistance for millions of Americans. How concerned should Americans be about their government's apparent lack of concern about their plight?

Guests

Dr. Clarence Lusane, Professor, freelance journalist and author of The Black. History of the White House

Margaret Flowers, Pediatrician and Health Reform Activist, Co-Director at Popular Resistance

Jack Rasmus, Economist, Author of Central Bankers at the End of their Ropes, Professor in the Economics and Politics departments at St. Mary’s College in San Francisco

Chris Garaffa, Web Developer and Technologist

Madea Benjamin, Co-Founder of Code Pink

Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace

Danny Haiphong, Author and Contributor to the Black Agenda Report American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News - From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror

Chris Hedges, Investigative journalist and author

