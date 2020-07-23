Register
10:05 GMT23 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    US Lawmakers Spend Money to Attack Other Countries But Fight Funding for Decent COVID-19 Package

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202007231079959281-us-lawmakers-spend-money-to-attack-other-countries-but-fight-funding-for-decent-covid-19-package/

    On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Niko House about the US spending money to attack sovereign countries while keeping the price tag of the next coronavirus relief legislation at $1 trillion.

    "Republican lawmakers led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) want to keep the price tag of the next round of coronavirus relief legislation at $1 trillion," The Hill reported Wednesday. It seems to me that they are trying to find a number that works instead of finding a real solution to the impact of the pandemic.

    We have been sold this myth that Republicans and Democrats are at the opposite ends of the political spectrum and that voting for one party over the other brings about significant changes in policy. Well, a Tuesday headline at Antiwar.com read: "House Democratic Leadership Teams Up With Republicans To Keep US Troops in Afghanistan." What do policy votes such as these tell us about the current state of politics in the US?

    "The United States has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston by Friday," the Washington Post reported Wednesday. "The Trump administration decided to order the closure of China's consulate in Houston, which was opened in 1979 and is situated in an area with a large Chinese community, 'to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information,' State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Wednesday," the outlet added. What are the implications of this ham-fisted action?

    A July 17 headline in The Grayzone read: "With US support, Taiwan planted deception about warning World Health Org of COVID. " According to writer Ajit Singh, "Taiwan’s claim that it provided early warning to the WHO about COVID and 'human-to human-transmission' has been exploited by the Trump administration to attack the multi-lateral body and turn up the heat on China. There’s just one problem: it’s totally false."

    Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi warned then-US President Obama in 2011 not to interfere in the North African country's affairs, as doing so would open a can of worms the US wouldn't be able to control. Whom did Obama listen to? Gaddafi? No, that would have been too close to correct. He listened to Hillary Clinton and Susan Rice. We lay this mess right at their feet.

    In an effort to present himself as a law and order leader, US President Donald Trump has invoked the powers of the Department of Homeland Security within the country, attempting to quell the unrest on American streets. The fact that these actions are unconstitutional is irrelevant.  After all, who needs a constitution in a constitutional republic anyway?

    So, we’ve heard about co-morbidity factors in the African-American community that are exacerbating the effects of COVID-19. On that topic, a Monday New York Times headline read: "Black Children Are More Likely to Die After Surgery Than White Peers, Study Shows." The outlet noted, "A large study, published in the journal Pediatrics, suggests that disparities exist in surgery outcomes, even among healthy children." What are we to make of this?

    And for our last segment, Alexander Mercouris joins the show to discuss Crimea, the 2014 Ukraine coup and how the region returned to Russia.

    Guests:

    Niko House - Political activist, broadcast journalist and founder and CEO of the MCSC Network

    Steve Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst

    Michael Wong - Vice President of the San Francisco chapter of Veterans for Peace

    K.J. Noh - Peace activist, writer and teacher

    Dr. Gerald Horne - American historian and holder of the Moores Professorship of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston

    Ray Baker - Political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Board-certified physician and obesity medicine specialist

    Alexander Mercouris - London-based writer on international affairs with special interests in Russia and law

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Crimea, Homeland Security, Libya, Taiwan, China, Afghanistan, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020.
    Elbow Bump or 'Chicken Dance'? Politicians Defy Coronavirus By Opting For Alternative Salute Option
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse