Administration's Approach to COVID-19 Has Failed: States Now Looking at Returning to Lockdown

On this episode of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon discuss health reform with activist Dr. Margaret Flowers and how states are now looking at returning to lockdown because of COVID-19.

"Reproductive rights advocates celebrated on Monday after a federal judge blocked Tennessee's sweeping new restrictions on abortion within in an hour of Republican Gov. Bill Lee signing them into law," Common Dreams reported Monday. This is one political football that conservatives just can’t stop playing with. What are we to make of this latest decision? Dr. Roxanne Gupta, holder of a PhD in humanities and a scholar, writer, activist and educator, weighs in.

The government of Britain announced on Tuesday that it is reversing a January decision and will ban equipment made by Chinese technology giant Huawei from the country’s high-speed, wireless 5G network. The dominant narrative is finally catching up with what we have been saying here for months if not at least a year, and that is that the real nexus of the deepening divide between Western powers and China is technology and the military applications of it. Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the implications.

"The Trump administration on Tuesday morning carried out the first federal execution since 2003," the Washington Post reported Tuesday. "Federal officials executed Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, who was convicted in 1999 of killing a family of three, at a penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. Lee was pronounced dead at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday, the Bureau of Prisons said." David Schultz, professor of political science at Hamline University and teacher of Constitutional law at the University of Minnesota, examines this story.

"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced that US policy is to reject China’s claims in the South China Sea," The Hill reported Monday. “Beijing’s claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them,” Pompeo said in a statement. Wow, I don’t understand this. Based upon the Monroe Doctrine, the US can intervene in Venezuela, Bolivia and Brazil, but China is engaged in a campaign of bullying to control resources across most of the South China Sea? Professor Gerald Horne, who holds the Moores Professorship of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, joins the show to discuss this.

Alan MacLeod wrote a July 10 article in MintPress News entitled "Latin America’s Neoliberal Leaders Making the Coronavirus Pandemic Far Worse." Is he right? According to MacLeod, "While other continents have largely dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, much of Latin America is in meltdown, as cases soar, bodies pile up, and anger mounts. Its new wave of neoliberal leaders, mistrustful of collective action in any situation and extolling the virtues of individualism in a collective public health crisis, are making the problem far worse." For insight into this, we turn to Stephen Lendman, author and geopolitical analyst.

Recent data shows us that Americans are buying guns in record numbers. "Gun sales began rising to unusual highs in March, as coronavirus cases began surging in the U.S. and government-ordered lockdowns led to the highest unemployment levels since the Great Depression," the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. "The Federal Bureau of Investigation processed 7.8 million background checks for gun purchases from March to June, according to National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearms industry trade group." What are we to make of this? For insight, we turn to Dave Lindorff, investigative reporter.

And for our last story, we interview Alex Krainer, author of "Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax." He gives us an introduction to his book about Bill Browder and the Magnitsky Act.

GUESTS:

Dr. Margaret Flowers - Co-editor of Popular Resistance.

Dr. Roxanne Gupta - Holder of a PhD in the humanities who is a scholar, writer, activist and educator working for environmental and social justice.

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector in Iraq.

David Schultz - Professor of political science at Hamline University and author of "Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter."

Dr. Gerald Horne - Historian and holder of the Moores Professorship of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston.

Stephen Lendman - Author and geopolitical analyst.

Dave Lindorff - American investigative reporter, columnist for CounterPunch and contributor to Businessweek, The Nation, Extra! And Salon.

Alex Krainer - Author of "Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax."

