It's Not Over: FBI Arrests Jeff Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend in Connection With His Sex Trafficking Ring

On this episode the The Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by David Rosen, author of Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal.

Just when a lot of people thought that this one was slipping through the cracks, Jeffrey Epstein ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI. She faces charges that include transporting a minor for the purposes of criminal sexual activity and conspiring to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, according to a six-count grand jury indictment that was unsealed earlier today. Maxwell, 58, was arrested earlier today in New Hampshire. What are we to make of this and are there bigger names that need to be concerned?

The NY Times is now reporting, "Afghan Contractor Rah-ma-tullah Azizi Handed Out Russian Cash to Kill Americans." The recent article states, "A small-time businessman once a lowly drug smuggler became a key middleman for bounties on coalition troops in Afghanistan, U.S. intelligence reports say. Friends saw him grow rich, but didn’t know how." What are we to make of all of this? Is this story a plant by the intelligence apparatus?

Experts worry that the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. will worsen after the Fourth of July weekend when millions of people gather across the country during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. The U.S. is reporting record-high daily case counts, driven largely by outbreaks in the South and West. Several states are experiencing more severe outbreaks than they saw two months ago. This while the US economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, but fierce new headwinds have emerged. What is going on here?

There’s an interesting pattern developing here on video – angry white people are now pulling guns on black people and peaceful black protesters or calling upon the police to protect them from innocent black people. What's behind the rage?

Guests:

David Rosen, author of "Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal."

Max Blumenthal - Editor of The Grayzone and author of several books, including his latest, “The Management of Savagery.”

Dr. Dania Francis — Assistant professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist. She is on the faculty at the Milken School of Public Health at George Washington University and has a telemedicine practice called Ask Dr. Yola.

Dr. Shantella Sherman - Historical researcher and author of In "Search of Purity: Popular Eugenics & Racial Uplift Among New Negroes 1915-1935 and publisher of Acumen Magazine."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com