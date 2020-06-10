COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise in Several States, While Millions of Americans Remain Uninsured

Back on April 23, US Vice President Mike Pence told us, “If you look at the trends today, I think by Memorial Day Weekend we will largely have this coronavirus epidemic behind us.” Well Mr. VP, I’m not too sure about that. "As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to increase worldwide, and more than a dozen states and Puerto Rico are recording their highest averages of new cases since the pandemic began, hospitalizations in at least nine states have been on the rise since Memorial Day," the Washington Post reported Tuesday. What does this tell us about where we are in terms of reopening, and where are we headed?

It’s happening again, right before our eyes. "Photos of would-be Georgia voters standing — and, in some cases, sitting — in long lines after 11 p.m. to cast their ballots in the state's primary on Tuesday encapsulated what rights groups and lawmakers decried as a disastrous day for democracy and an entirely predictable result of years of deliberate voter suppression efforts by Republican lawmakers and the US Supreme Court," Common Dreams reported Wednesday. Here we go again. What are we to make of this?

According to a Tuesday piece in The Grayzone by Ajit Singh, "A leading Hong Kong 'pro-democracy' figure, Jimmy Lai, has denounced nationwide protests in the United States against police brutality and systemic racism, which were sparked by the police killing of African-American man, George Floyd. Lai’s views reflect a significant segment of the city’s protest movement, who affirm the exceptionalist myth of the US as a beacon of 'freedom and democracy.' Hong Kong’s 'pro-democracy' activists have gone so far as to derail the efforts of an African-American woman who attempted to organize a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the city, accusing her of being an agent of the police and Communist Party of China." This is interesting to me, because on one hand we’ve seen tremendous international support for Floyd and the BLM movement, but there’s always another side. What’s going on here?

In a recent MintPress News piece, Alan MacLeod opens with a story about an attack at a protest, writing: “A man in a black sedan car barrels towards a large Seattle demonstration protesting the killing of George Floyd. After he stops, he gets out and shoots a protestor at point-blank range. The crowd scatters in terror. The man, still brandishing his weapon, casually walks through the mayhem towards the line of police, and is apprehended without incident. The police surround him, facing the crowd, shielding him from a non-existent threat, apparently totally unconcerned at turning their backs on an armed terrorist who just shot someone. Police did not take the hero who might have saved lives by accosting him to hospital: that was left to the fire department. After the incident, the police began shooting at the crowd who had just survived the terror attack.” These types of scenes are happening all over the country, and US media is not covering them to the degree that it should.

So, Hillary Clinton has gone from talking about "superpredators" to supporting Black Lives Matter. How does that happen?

GUESTS:

Dr. Margaret Flowers - Physician and co-editor of Popular Resistance.

Eugene Craig III - Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

Netfa Freeman - Organizer in Pan-African Community Action (PACA) and on the Coordinating Committee of the Black Alliance for Peace. He is also co-host/producer of the WPFW radio show and podcast Voices With Vision.

Dr. Alan MacLeod - Staff Writer for MintPress News and author of two books: "Bad News From Venezuela: Twenty Years of Fake News and Misreporting" and "Propaganda in the Information Age: Still Manufacturing Consent."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com