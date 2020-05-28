As Racial Conflicts Rise, US States Have Passed Laws Banning Protests: Is That American?

According to PEN America, which recently released a new report on the subject, “there has been a determined movement, occurring largely outside the public eye, to delegitimize public protest and paint demonstrators as dangerous or even criminal." All of this comes as NPR reported Wednesday, "Just one day after the death of George Floyd, a black man whose arrest was recorded and posted on social media by a passerby, Minneapolis is grappling with protests that have spread beyond city limits." What's really going on here?

"Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said hydroxychloroquine isn’t an effective treatment for COVID-19 and urged caution as Republicans and Democrats plan their conventions for later this summer," the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. US President Donald Trump "said last week he was taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure, despite a warning from the Food and Drug Administration last month that the drug is linked to serious heart problems and should be used only on hospitalized patients or as part of clinical trials," the Journal noted.

SpaceX suspended its Wednesday afternoon launch of two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station due to stormy weather in Florida, rescheduling liftoff for Saturday. "The long-awaited mission would have represented the first time a company ever flew commercially developed hardware carrying humans and linked up" with the station, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. "If Space Exploration Technologies Corp. eventually reaches that goal, it will mark a major shift in the country’s space endeavors, being the first human launch from US soil since 2011. It would also represent a long-awaited milestone for NASA and a resounding achievement for SpaceX and its billionaire founder, Elon Musk." In a May 17 article about the US Space Force, CNET reported: "The basic concept is a call to arms for a new way of dealing with military matters in Earth's orbit. No, that doesn't mean sky-soldiers zooming around with laser blasters, 'Moonraker'-style. It has a lot more to do with using and protecting the satellites that are essential to modern warfare, especially for high-tech countries like the US and some of its potential adversaries." Is this the beginning of space warfare?

GUESTS:

Dr. Emmit Riley — Assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock — Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist who combines her hands-on clinical experience and public health expertise with her passion for building vibrant families and communities by providing patient-empowering, best-in-class health and wellness care to children and adolescents who are fighting childhood obesity.

Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com