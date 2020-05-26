Register
27 May 2020
    The Critical Hour

    More Than 11,000 US COVID-19 Cases Tied to Meat Packing: Sign of Deeper Issue?

    The Critical Hour
    On this episode of The Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist.

    As officials keep talking about testing, meat industry workers are still getting sick. "There are now more than 11,000 coronavirus cases tied to Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods and JBS," the Washington Post reported Monday. Is this a signal of a deeper issue? "Tyson Foods, the largest meat processor in the United States, has transformed its facilities across the country since legions of its workers started getting sick from the novel coronavirus. It has set up on-site medical clinics, screened employees for fevers at the beginning of their shifts, required the use of face coverings, installed plastic dividers between stations and taken a host of other steps to slow the spread. Despite those efforts, the number of Tyson employees with the coronavirus has exploded from less than 1,600 a month ago to more than 7,000 today, according to a Washington Post analysis of news reports and public records," the Post noted.

    "The first of five ships laden with Iranian petrol crossed into Venezuelan waters on Sunday in defiance of US sanctions, after Tehran and Caracas warned Washington over any attempt to intercept them," the Financial Times reported Sunday. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, "A second tanker dispatched by Iran was welcomed Monday by Venezuelan naval frigates and helicopters as it entered national waters." These are the first two of five tankers carrying a combined 1.5 million barrels of gasoline to arrive in Venezuela. What does this mean going forward?

    A more than a nine-minute video of a Monday arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, showed an African-American man named George Floyd pleading that he couldn’t breathe while a police officer kept a knee on his neck — Floyd died shortly after. This is really disturbing. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey apologized to the black community in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning, writing, “Being Black in America should not be a death sentence. For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a Black man’s neck. Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you’re supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense.” The Associated Press reported Tuesday, "In Minneapolis, kneeling on a suspect's neck is allowed under the department’s use-of-force policy for officers who have received training in how to compress a neck without applying direct pressure to the airway. It is considered a 'non-deadly force option,' according to the department’s policy handbook."

    "Afghan authorities plan to release 900 more Taliban prisoners on Tuesday, as a rare ceasefire announced by the armed group entered its third and last day," AFP reported Tuesday. Is this a positive sign, an indication of progress and a cause for hope?

    GUESTS:

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock — Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist who combines her hands-on clinical experience and public health expertise with her passion for building vibrant families and communities by providing patient-empowering, best-in-class health and wellness care to children and adolescents who are fighting childhood obesity.    

    Dr. Gerald Horne — Holder of the Moores Professorship of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston. He is one of the most prolific writers of our time, and his latest book is "Jazz and Justice: Racism and the Political Economy of the Music."

    Dr. David Schultz — Professor of political science who teaches constitutional law at Hamline University and author of “Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter.”

    Dr. Marvin G. Weinbaum — Director of Afghanistan and Pakistan Studies at the Middle East Institute.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Discussion
    Votre message a été envoyé!
