Southern States See More COVID-19 Cases, CDC Warns of Another Wave: What Does This Portend?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist.

"The rapid spread of coronavirus in the southern hemisphere suggests it is likely to flare up again in the US this autumn and winter, raising the possibility of a second round of lockdowns this year," the Financial Times reported Wednesday. "Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned the US would have to increase its disease-tracking capabilities rapidly in the next few months to avoid another public health crisis as seasonal flu coincides with the second wave of COVID-19." How does this warning portend for the future?

"Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed in a private call with House Republicans Wednesday that the $600 per month enhanced unemployment benefits that are keeping millions of people afloat amid Great Depression-level joblessness will not be extended in the next coronavirus stimulus legislation," Common Dreams reported Thursday. Is this leverage? Is he playing a game of chicken with Americans’ bank accounts?

"As US-China rhetoric grows harsher, new risks emerge with Taiwan drawn into the mix," read a Thursday headline from the Washington Post. The article says, "Rising tensions between the United States and China brought fresh mudslinging Wednesday as a sharp dispute over responsibility for the coronavirus pandemic spills into new forums such as Taiwan." What’s the method to the US' madness?

More than 100 prominent artists, academics, activists and authors have signed an open letter calling on countries to vote against Canada’s bid for a seat on UN Security Council. The letter points out how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has been offside with most UN member states on a host of issues. It also criticizes Canadian militarism, support for controversial mining companies, anti-Palestinian positions and climate policies.

GUESTS:

Dr. Yolandra Hancock — Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist who combines her hands-on clinical experience and public health expertise with her passion for building vibrant families and communities by providing patient-empowering, best-in-class health and wellness care to children and adolescents who are fighting childhood obesity.

Dave Lindorff — Investigative reporter and founder of the news collective This Can't Be Happening!

Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.

Yves Engler — Montreal-based writer and political activist. In addition to his 10 books, Engler's writings have appeared in the alternative media and in mainstream publications such as The Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com