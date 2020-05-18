More Testing Needed to Stop COVID-19, Yet Some US States Can't Find Enough People to Test

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

We know that testing is a fundamental building part of addressing COVID-19, but it’s being reported by the Washington Post that US states are having problems finding enough people to test. Why, now that they have an ample supply of test kits, are officials having difficulty finding people to test?

A Sunday report from the Associated Press says, "Five Iranian tankers likely carrying at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products are now sailing to Venezuela, part of a wider deal between the two US-sanctioned nations amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington." What are we to make of this? Could this be a short-term solution for Venezuela that causes massive US blowback?

"Officials seek to recruit 50,000 poll watchers and spend millions to fight voter fraud. Democrats say the real goal is to stop them from voting," the New York Times reported Monday. What’s going on here? US President Donald Trump is on the record as clearly stating that if you increase levels of voting, you’ll never have a Republican elected in this country again. Based upon this understanding of reality and six months before the November 3 presidential election, "the Republican Party, the Trump campaign and conservative activists are mounting an aggressive national effort to shape who gets to vote in November — and whose ballots are counted," the Times noted. What has happened to one person, one vote?

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Ricardo Vaz — Writer and editor at Venezuelanalysis.com.

Teresa M. Lundy — Government affairs and public relations specialist and principal of TML Communications, LLC.

