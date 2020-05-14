Register
08:18 GMT15 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Wisconsin State Supreme Court Overturns Gov's Stay-at-Home Order: Who Will Pay the Price?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202005141079308424-wisconsin-state-supreme-court-overturns-govs-stay-at-home-order-who-will-pay-the-price/

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Richard Lachmann, an American sociologist and specialist in comparative historical sociology who is a professor at the State University of New York at Albany.

    "Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers gravely warned of a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths after the state Supreme Court's conservative majority late Wednesday struck down his stay-at-home order, siding with Republican lawmakers who sued over the restrictions," Common Drems reported Thursday. This happened while "President Donald Trump on Wednesday directly criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, for voicing caution about the push to reopen schools, downplaying the threat that COVID-19 could pose to young children and ignoring warnings that kids could spread the virus to vulnerable people," Common Dreams also reported Thursday. What are we to make of this?

    "A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled against President Trump, refusing to throw out a lawsuit alleging that he's violated the Constitution's emoluments clauses," The Hill reported Thursday. "The court did not rule on the merits of the case against Trump. The majority in the 9-6 decision dismissed his lawyers' argument that violations of the constitutional provisions are not grounds for a lawsuit." What does this mean going forward?

    "Just under 3 million people applied for initial unemployment claims in the week ending May 9, according to Labor Department data released Thursday, as the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to batter the economy," The Hill reported Thursday. As the weeks tick by, the data tells me that we ain’t looking too good here. The total number of newly unemployed Americans since the start of the pandemic is roughly 36.5 million, according to the Labor Department's data. Is there any sense of how much of this is backlog vs. how much is new layoffs?

    In a new piece in MintPress News, entitled "American Weapons Manufacturers Are Thriving Even as the US Economy Suffers," Alan MacLeod reports that the US economy has crashed. "A nationwide pandemic that has (officially) claimed some 84,000 Americans has also resulted in an estimated 36 million filing for unemployment insurance and millions frequenting food banks for the first time. Yet business is booming for one unlikely industry; weapons manufacturers are busier than ever and are even advertising for tens of thousands of more workers," he notes. "Northrop Grumman announced that it was planning to hire up to 10,000 more employees this year. Airlines are being hit particularly hard, as the number of people flying on commercial planes has cratered. Raytheon, who supplies parts to civilian aircraft manufacturers, has lost a great deal of business. Yet it is still advertising 2,000 new jobs in the military wing of its business." Are these and other defense contractors ramping up for the war they know about but we don’t see, or is this just them taking advantage of the bank vault being open and no one minding the store?

    In Patrick Anderson's recent MintPress News piece "The Execution of Julian Assange," he revisits the "historic role of the US government and media in retaliating against those who refuse to submit." He opens the article with a conversation between Renata Avila, a Guatemalan human rights activist who serves as legal counsel for WikiLeaks, and Julian Assange. What’s the significance of this?

    GUESTS:

    Richard Lachmann — American sociologist and specialist in comparative historical sociology who is a professor at the State University of New York at Albany. Lachmann is best known as the author of the book "Capitalists in Spite of Themselves," which has been awarded several prizes, including the American Sociological Association Distinguished Scholarly Book Award.

    David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University and author of "Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter."

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.  

    Alan MacLeod — Academic and journalist. He is a staff writer at MintPress News and a contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), as well as the author of "Bad News From Venezuela: Twenty Years of Fake News and Misreporting."

    Patrick D. Anderson — Visiting assistant professor of Philosophy at Grand Valley State University. His research focuses on anti-colonialism, Black radical philosophy and the connections between technology, ethics and imperialism. He also contributes to the Black Agenda Report.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Trump administration, Anthony Fauci, Julian Assange, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse