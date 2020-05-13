Will Judge Accept DoJ's Move to Drop Flynn Charge, or Will Court's "Friends" Carry the Day?

"The Justice Department on Thursday [May 7] told a federal judge that it wanted to drop its high-profile criminal case against Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump who pleaded guilty in 2017 ... to one count of lying to the FBI about his interactions with the Russian ambassador to the US during an interview tied to the bureau's investigation of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election," Business Insider reported last week. However, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, who is overseeing this case, "opened the door late Tuesday for legal experts and other outside parties to oppose the Justice Department’s motion to drop the case, suggesting he has at least some skepticism about the government’s argument that Mr. Flynn should never have been charged," the New York Times reported Tuesday. What are we to make of this?

"US Supreme Court justices on Wednesday grilled lawyers advocating that 'electors' in the complex Electoral College system that decides the winner of US presidential elections are free to disregard laws directing them to back the candidate who prevails in their state’s popular vote," Reuters reported Wednesday. There are a few interesting things going on right now as we move towards the November 3 election. Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, refused during a Tuesday interview with Time to rule out postponing the presidential election in November, saying, “I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan." He continued, "Hopefully by the time we get to September, October, November, we’ve done enough work with testing and with all the different things we’re trying to do to prevent a future outbreak of the magnitude that would make us shut down again. I really believe that once America opens up, it’ll be very hard for America to ever lockdown again.” With all of that said, what’s the issue with the Supreme Court and the Electoral College?

"California cancels most fall on-campus university classes as Fauci warns of reopening too soon," reads a Tuesday Reuters headline. The article says, "California’s state university system, the largest in the United States canceled classes on Tuesday for the fall semester because of the coronavirus, while Los Angeles County said its stay-at-home order was likely to be extended by three months." Is this a harbinger of things to come?

"The New York Times has been accused for a second time of stealing major scoops from Russian journalists," The Grayzone reported on May 8. "One of those stories won the Times a Pulitzer Prize this May." What are we to make of this?

GUESTS:

Lee Stranahan — Co-host of Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines.

David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University.

Dr. Sharon Anderson — Attorney and CEO of KCG Consulting.

Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com