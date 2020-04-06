Trump Official Tries to Debate Science With Fauci as US COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 10,000

"The US death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday," Reuters reported. "The United States has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, only exceeded by Italy with 15,887 and Spain with 13,055." At a Sunday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, US President Donald Trump "hailed numbers from New York showing a one-day decline in deaths while warning of New York and New Jersey, 'they’ve really become a very hot zone.' Still, Trump, along with Vice President [Mike] Pence, projected confidence unmatched by the White House’s medical advisers," the Washington Post reported. Where are we with this?

"JPMorgan Chase & Co’s top boss, Jamie Dimon (JPM.N), on Monday said he sees a 'bad recession' in 2020, and that the largest US bank could suspend its dividend if the coronavirus crisis deepens," Reuters reported. What signal is this sending?

A Sunday article in The Intercept, titled "As Coronavirus Looms in Federal Detention, People Inside Are Being Denied Constitutional Right to Speak With Lawyers," says: "Nationwide, according to Bureau of Prison Statistics, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in federal jails and prisons exploded by 8,600 percent in the two weeks since March 20 — an increase that’s especially concerning given the vulnerability of the people locked in conditions they can’t control. By Bureau of Prison estimates, roughly a third of the people incarcerated in MDC [New York City's Metropolitan Detention Center] and MCC [New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center] are at elevated risk of severe illness by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s standards." How concerned should we be?

