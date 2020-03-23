Will Fed Unlimited Bond Purchases Help, Or Is It More Corporate Socialism?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Fed announces unlimited bond purchases in an unprecedented move to help US economy weather coronavirus meltdown ‘It has become clear that our economy will face severe disruption,’ according to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell. What does this mean going forward? The Federal Reserve announced new measures today to backstop all credit markets in the US economy, without limits, a sign central bankers consider this economic crisis worse than the Great Recession, as millions of American households and businesses are getting crushed by the shutdown of daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. First, what does this mean?

In Mint Press News, Alan MacLeod's article, "The Kushner Family Could Be Getting Very Rich Thanks to the Coronavirus," states COVID-19 might be decimating the economy and threatening to kill millions of Americans, but in crisis there is opportunity." Opportunity, specifically for Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared, son-in-law and senior advisor to President Donald Trump. How so?

PG&E Corp has agreed to plead guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter charges for its role in starting the deadliest wildfire in California’s history. The indictment in Butte County, where 85 people died during the 2018 Camp Fire, charges the company with 84 counts of manslaughter and one count of unlawfully causing a fire. The company has agreed to pay a $3.48 million penalty, the statutory maximum. What does this mean going forward in terms of PG&E being held accountable and what does it mean for the victims of the fire?

The US Supreme Court on Monday limited the rights of criminal defendants, declaring that states can bar them from using the so-called insanity defense in a ruling involving a Kansas man sentenced to death for killing four members of his family. How concerned should Americans be?

GUEST:

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Alan MacLeod — Academic and journalist. He is a staff writer at MintPress News and a contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), as well as the author of "Bad News From Venezuela: Twenty Years of Fake News and Misreporting."

David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University.

John Burris — Lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.

