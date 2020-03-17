US States Take Charge of COVID-19 Response

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist who combines her hands-on clinical experience and public health expertise.

"State officials and mayors critical of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic began imposing the most severe emergency measures to date on Sunday, with four governors effectively forcing restaurants, bars or other businesses to shut their doors," the Washington Post reported Monday. Are these actions really necessary, or is this just the tip of the iceberg?

"German lawmakers and government officials voiced outrage at reporting Sunday that the Trump administration is seeking to secure exclusive rights to a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by the German firm CureVac as the pandemic spreads and takes lives across the globe," Common Dreams reported Monday. If true, this is a very troubling story.

In a March 11 MintPress News story titled "Creative Coronavirus Responses Appear Across the World, but Not in Trump’s America," Alan MacLeod states, "The world’s smallest country, the Vatican, confirmed its first case of coronavirus last week. Today, Pope Francis canceled public events and held his first ever online general audience instead, announcing he felt close to 'all the sick people who have contracted the virus and are suffering from sickness and the many who are suffering from uncertainty.'”

Former US Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) debated each other in a TV studio with no audience in Washington, DC, on Sunday night amid a global panic over COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. What are the takeaways from last the debate? On Tuesday, voters in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio head to the polls in primary elections. Could this spell the end for Sanders?

