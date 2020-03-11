Sanders is Staying in a Race That Appears to Be Lost

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist.

In Tuesday's slate of Democratic presidential primaries, former US Vice President Joe Biden prevailed in four states: Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won North Dakota. The race in Washington state has not yet been called. The delegate ranking is now Biden with 786, Sanders with 645 and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) with two. What are the takeaways from Tuesday night's rout?

"The Afghan government said on Wednesday it would free 1,500 Taliban prisoners, while delaying the release of another 3,500 that the militants say must be set free for talks to begin under a peace deal reached with the United States," Reuters reported Wednesday. What’s going on with these negotiations? Who’s playing hardball, and who has the hardball to play?

"The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the US soared to 1,037 and the death toll to at least 31 by early Wednesday, per data from Johns Hopkins and state health departments," Axios reported Wednesday. "Nearly 40 states had reported cases by Tuesday, and at least 12 have declared a state of emergency: Washington, California, New York, Oregon, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah, Colorado, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Florida and Michigan — which reported its first two cases on Tuesday evening." What are we to make of all of this, especially when the World Health Organization is officially calling the coronavirus a pandemic?

"The Grayzone and CODEPINK call on the Organization of American States (OAS) to provide emergency international election observers in the US Democratic presidential primary, after many more irregularities than alleged in Bolivia," reads a Monday news release from the Grayzone.

GUESTS:

Dr. Yolandra Hancock — Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist who combines her hands-on clinical experience and public health expertise with her passion for building vibrant families and communities by providing patient-empowering, best-in-class health and wellness care to children and adolescents who are fighting childhood obesity.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Medea Benjamin — Co-founder of human rights group Global Exchange and peace group Code Pink.

