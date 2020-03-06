Coronavirus: Administration's Spin and its Impact on Economy and Health

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression." He also writes at jackrasmus.com.

The effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the US continues. "Health experts have warned that the country may struggle to rapidly test thousands of Americans," the Washington Post reported Thursday. In an article accompanying a map tracking the virus's spread in the US, the Post also reported: "Health officials in Washington state, Oregon and California have identified cases among people who have not recently traveled to countries impacted by the outbreak nor come into contact with anyone known to be infected. Evidence suggested the virus may have spread undetected for weeks in Washington state." How do we separate fact from fiction?

"Appeals judges on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday approved a request to investigate alleged war crimes committed by US military forces, CIA personnel, the Taliban and Afghan forces in Afghanistan," The Hill reported Thursday. This is quite a breakthrough. "The move overturns a lower court decision and allows prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to launch a probe into alleged war crimes by US forces for the first time, according to the Associated Press. The US government has long refused to cooperate with the court."

"Elizabeth Warren has officially announced she will be dropping out of the 2020 election, but refused to endorse either Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden right now for the nomination," the Independent reported Thursday. "'I will not be running for president in 2020 but I guarantee I will stay in the fight for the hardworking people across this country who’ve gotten the short end of the stick,' she told reporters on Thursday outside her Cambridge, Massachusetts, home." How will this impact the race, especially with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg dropping out of the race and throwing his resources behind Biden?

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression." He also writes at jackrasmus.com.

Melik Abdul — Republican communications consultant.

Cindy Sheehan — Anti-war activist and journalist whose son Casey was killed during the Iraq War.

