The Coronavirus in the US: What Are the Potential Medical and Economic Impacts?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City; and Margaret Flowers, co-editor of Popular Resistance.

"A Northern California woman has contracted the coronavirus without traveling to regions hit by the outbreak or coming into contact with anyone known to have the infection, the first sign the disease may be spreading within a US community, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday night," the Washington Post reported Thursday. All of this while the Wall Street Journal reports: "US Coronavirus Outbreak Would Pose Risk to Record Expansion." Given the news about the case in Northern California, where are we with this?

A Thursday headline from the Guardian reads, "Julian Assange's lawyers: US files were leaked for political ends." The article states, "Julian Assange’s legal team has rejected a suggestion by lawyers for US authorities that his actions were not 'political offenses,' arguing that the WikiLeaks founder had published classified documents to highlight human rights abuses." What's the truth?

Republican activists in South Carolina are urging party voters to do the seemingly unthinkable: support US Senator Bernie Sanders’ bid for the White House in the state’s Democratic primary on Saturday," Reuters reported Thursday. This comes after a Reuters headline Wednesday said: "Trump campaign plans information centers for black voters in battleground states." What are we to make of these plans?

GUESTS:

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Margaret Flowers — Co-editor of Popular Resistance.

Walter Smolarek — Producer for Loud & Clear on Sputnik News Radio.

Niko House — Political activist, broadcast journalist and founder and CEO of the MCSC Network.

Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

