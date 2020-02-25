Sanders Wins Nevada: Now the Real Fight Between Him and Corporate Media Begins

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Niko House, political activist, broadcast journalist and founder and CEO of the MCSC Network.

Senator Bernie Sanders scored a decisive victory in the Nevada caucuses Saturday, cementing his status as the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination by turning out a diverse coalition of voters. Sanders with 46.8%, Biden 20.4%, Buttigieg 13.9% and Warren with 9.8%. All of this while according to Common Dreams, MSNBC has gone into full-blown freakout mode as Bernie Sanders cements status as Democratic frontrunner. I understand that elections can be contentious but what are these major news sites so afraid of?

A London court began hearing arguments on the extradition to the United States of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange today. The hearing will last for about a week, with proceedings expected to resume on May 18 for an additional three weeks. Assange is accused of conspiring with former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to obtain and disclose information with reason to believe that it was to be used to the injury of the United States or the advantage of a foreign nation. What happened on the opening day?

As media amplifies unrest in Venezuela and beyond, millions are quietly revolting in Colombia. Many of the massive anti-neoliberal protest movements that exploded across the globe last year have pressed on into 2020, especially those that rose up throughout Latin America. Many of those demonstrations — clearly newsworthy due to their enormous size, composition, and motives — were and continue to be ignored by prominent English language news outlets, essentially creating a media blackout of these movements. What’s going on here and especially in Columbia?

GUESTS:

Niko House — Political activist, broadcast journalist and founder and CEO of the MCSC Network.

Walter Smolarek - Producer for Loud & Clear on Sputnik News Radio.

Alan MacLeod — Academic and journalist. He is a staff writer at MintPress News and a contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), as well as the author of "Bad News From Venezuela: Twenty Years of Fake News and Misreporting."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com