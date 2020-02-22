Can Warren Rise From Dust of Confusion in Nevada Debate?

A lot of people were waiting for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to get to the debate stage on Wednesday night; unfortunately for him, one of those people was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Bloomberg wasn’t stopped and frisked: he was cavity searched. Is the Democratic National Committee that tone-deaf and inept? Am I too naive to think that the candidates should be talking about the US' sluggish 2.3% economic growth in 2019, foreign policy, the wealth gap and how an international exam shows that American 15-year-olds are stagnant in reading and math, even though the country has spent billions of dollars to close gaps with the rest of the world? The lack of a broad scope of substantive policy discussions was disappointing.

Last week we discussed the New York Times piece entitled "Playing on Kansas City Radio: Russian Propaganda"; then we discussed The Hill's article, "Democrats criticize FCC for not taking action against DC station broadcasting Russian disinformation." On Friday, the Washington Post jumped into the fray with a report titled "Senior intelligence official told lawmakers that Russia wants to see Trump reelected."

"Healthcare workers are launching union drives and organizing protests across the US for better pay and working conditions," the Guardian reported Monday, while a Tuesday Common Dreams headline reads: "Walmart Workers Demand Fair Pay and Hours at Protest Outside Alice Walton's Penthouse as Retail Giant Cuts Jobs." All of this comes while we are being told that the US' 2.3% economic growth in 2019 was a solid performance. What's going on here?

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

Jim Kavanagh — Political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression." He also writes at jackrasmus.com.

