Will Chaos in Nevada Caucuses Lead to Iowa 2.0?

With the beginning of early caucusing in Nevada and the formal caucuses days away, "campaign officials and Democratic activists are increasingly alarmed that they might prove a debacle as damaging as the vote in Iowa," the Washington Post reported Sunday. Politico reported that same day, "Anxiety is rising over the possibility of another tech-induced meltdown at the Nevada Democratic caucuses on Saturday." Folks, all I can say to this one is, really, come on.

CBS News has jumped on the bandwagon and aired a story attacking Radio Sputnik. The print version of the story opens by saying, “As the FBI and other federal agencies look high and low for signs of Russian interference in the 2020 election, Russian propaganda is being transmitted on America's airwaves in Kansas City, Missouri.” Last week we discussed the New York Times piece entitled, "Playing on Kansas City Radio: Russian Propaganda," part of which states, "In January, Radio Sputnik, a propaganda arm of the Russian government, started broadcasting on three Kansas City-area radio stations during prime drive times. ... In the United States, talk radio on Sputnik covers the political spectrum from right to left, but the constant backbeat is that America is damaged goods." So, what are we to make of all of this?

Four US peace activists - Adrienne Pine, David Paul, Margaret Flowers and Kevin Zeese, aka the Embassy Protectors - "were arrested on May 16 after staying in the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC, for 37 days to prevent it from being handed over to right-wing Venezuelan coup-leaders in violation of the Vienna Convention. ... The activists face federal charges punishable by up to a year in prison, a $100,000 fine each and restitution to the government for police time and damages," Popular Resistance reported in December. According to a Friday article in The Grayzone by Code Pink's Leonardo Flores, "The Trump administration’s case against Venezuelan embassy protectors was severely biased, but ended up with a hung jury. The mistrial is a victory for sovereignty and democracy, and another failure in the coup attempt." How daunting of a reality is it when you are faced with going up against your own government in court, and you know that you are right?

GUESTS:

Dr. Clarence Lusane — African-American author, activist, lecturer and chair of the political science department at Howard University.

Garland Nixon — Co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

Kevin Zeese — Co-editor for Popular Resistance.

