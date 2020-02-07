Register
    The Critical Hour

    Trump's SOTU: Full of Missteps, Misquotes and Bad Data!

    The Critical Hour
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy.

    It’s Friday, so that means it's panel time.

    On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump "made a theatrical prime-time appeal for the success of his divisive and turbulent stewardship after three years, projecting confidence that a strong economy and a reset of US standing in the world has put the nation on the right path despite the historic impeachment that has marred his term," The Washington Post reported. So, we started with Republican’s chanting “four more years” and Trump’s refusal to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand, and we closed with Pelosi ripping up her copy of the address after Trump finished delivering it. Such partisanship in American politics. Who would have thunk it?

    "After 'Epic Nightmare' in Iowa, Democratic App Built by Secretive Firm Shadow Inc. Comes Under Scrutiny," read a Tuesday headline in Common Dreams. The article elaborates: "The app, according to several news reports, was developed by the secretive for-profit tech firm Shadow Inc., which has ties to and receives funding from ACRONYM, a Democratic digital non-profit organization. Shadow's CEO is Gerard Niemira, who worked on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign." What's going on here? 

    "An Airbus A320 jet carrying 172 passengers was nearly shot down on its approach to the Syrian capital, Damascus, shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday after Syria fired antiaircraft missiles in response to an alleged Israeli attack," The Washington Post reported Friday.

    There’s a very interesting story in The Intercept, entitled "The FBI's China Obsession: The US Government Secretly Spied on Chinese American Scientists, Upending Lives and Paving the Way for Decades of Discrimination." In it, Mara Hvistendahl opens the story in 1973, talking about Harry Sheng, a mechanical engineer for Sparton Corporation, a defense contractor in Jackson, Michigan. "Sheng was among thousands of ethnic Chinese scientists then living in the United States, the early pioneers in what would become a sizable swath of the American research force," Hvistendahl wrote. He was a native of Jiangsu Province and a naturalized US citizen. He went home to see his sick mother, but after he and his wife returned from their 1973 visit to China, "the US government’s scrutiny intensified." What happened next will leave you shocked.

    We've got all these stories and more!

    GUESTS:

    Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.  

    Mara Hvistendahl — An American writer whose book "Unnatural Selection" was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction.

    Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."    

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Iowa, Democrats, impeachment, China, Nancy Pelosi, Trump
