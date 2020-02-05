Register
    The Critical Hour

    Does Iowa Belong to Bernie or Buttigieg, and is the Answer Hidden in a 'Failed' App?

    The Critical Hour
    On today’s episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Max Blumenthal, co-founder of The Grayzone Project.

    "The Iowa Democratic Party said Tuesday that a phone app the precincts were relying on to transmit results did not function properly and is partially responsible for the ongoing delay and confusion surrounding the caucuses," The Hill reported Tuesday. Meanwhile, Blumenthal wrote in The Grayzone that behind the app is a "dark money operation funded by anti-Bernie Sanders billionaires." Who are these billionaires, and what do people need to understand about this delay in Iowa? This firm, appropriately named Shadow Inc., was staffed by veterans of the campaigns of Hillary Clinton and former US President Barack Obama, Blumenthal said. Is this part of the intra-Democratic Party ideological battle between the elites and the progressives?

    The Iowa Democratic Party released some results of Monday night’s caucuses earlier on Tuesday, blaming inconsistencies in reporting for the delay. "The candidates who were actively competing in Iowa included Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT); former Vice President Joe Biden; former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN); entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and investor Tom Steyer. Many of the candidates have already moved on to New Hampshire, which holds its primaries in a week," The Washington Post reported Tuesday. What are the campaigns saying about this huge dent in the momentum that was supposed to come from Iowa?

    Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) sought last week to name the person conservative websites say is the intelligence community whistleblower on the Senate floor. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts twice refused to read a question from the Republican that included the name during the impeachment trial. Paul claimed the question was legitimate and did not aim to identify the whistleblower. He stormed out of the Senate after the second rejection and read the question, including the name, to the media. Paul also said the name in two separate interviews in November. Why this, and why now?

    What should we expect from Trump when he speaks in front of a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, the day before the Senate is expected to acquit him in the impeachment trial? "Mr. Trump will deliver his third State of the Union address and his fourth speech to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber," The New York Times reported. "If Mr. Trump does address the trial in his speech, it may be less bombastic than his usual fare ... asserting that he has rebuilt the United States and accusing his Democratic opponents of favoring socialist policies that will reverse the progress. White House officials said that the theme of the speech will be 'the great American comeback,' highlighting his record on the economy, increased military spending and the appointment of conservative judges."

    GUESTS:

    Max Blumenthal — Co-founder of The Grayzone Project.

    Bob Schlehuber — Sputnik News analyst.  

    Lee Stranahan — Co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

    Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."  

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tourists wearing protective masks take a selfie in front of the Trevi's Fountain after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in in the country, in Rome, Italy, 31 January 2020.
    Viral Trend Amid Viral Outbreak: Travellers Take Pictures in Tourist Destinations Wearing Face Masks
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
