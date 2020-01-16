Is Democracy Any Safer With Impeachment Articles Being Sent to the Senate?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Stephen Lendman, editor of and contributor to the book "Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III."

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to send articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump to the Senate, setting up what will likely be a very partisan trial in the chamber. The 223-198 vote was mostly along party lines, with Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN), who also voted against impeaching Trump last month, being the only Democrat to defect. Also on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) chose seven members of the House to serve as managers of Trump's trial in the Senate, which could begin as early as January 21. Those seven managers are House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA); House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY); House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY); and Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Val Demings (D-FL), Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) and Zoe Lofgren (D-CA). The trial is likely to continue past Trump's scheduled State of the Union address in early February. What are we to make of these latest developments?

"Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed on Wednesday a proposal for a new 'Trump deal' aimed at resolving a nuclear row, saying it was a 'strange' offer and criticizing US President Donald Trump for always breaking promises," Reuters reported. What are we to take away from this discussion?

"A whittled-down field of Democratic presidential candidates on Tuesday focused on their shared disdain for President Trump and elaborated on a host of policy differences domestic and foreign in an Iowa presidential debate whose most animated moment turned on whether a woman could become president," the Washington Post reported. Were there any valuable takeaways from this debate?

GUESTS:

Stephen Lendman - Editor of and contributor to the book "Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III."

Richard Lachmann - American sociologist, specialist in comparative historical sociology and professor at the University at Albany, SUNY. Lachmann is best known as the author of the book "Capitalists in Spite of Themselves," which has been awarded several prizes, including the American Sociological Association Distinguished Scholarly Book Award.

Dr. Ramzy Baroud - US-Palestinian journalist, media consultant, author, columnist and editor of Palestine Chronicle. He is a former managing editor of Middle East Eye and former deputy managing editor of Al Jazeera online.

Melik Abdul - Republican strategist.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com