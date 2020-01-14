Taiwan's President Wins Second Term: What Does This Mean for US Relations With China?

In Taiwan's Saturday elections, President Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won a second term in a landslide victory over her opponent, Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang (KMT), and her party maintained its majority in the legislature. What’s the impact of this election going forward?

"Senior administration officials declined Sunday to confirm President Trump’s assertion that four US embassies had been targeted for attack by Iran, while saying that Trump’s 'interpretation' of the threat was consistent with overall intelligence that justified the killing of a senior Iranian general," the Washington Post reported. “'I didn’t see one with regard to four embassies,' Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said of intelligence reports. 'What I’m saying is I share the president’s view that probably — my expectation was they were going to go after our embassies,' Esper told CBS’s 'Face the Nation,'" the Post report continued. I thought the intelligence said the attack was imminent, as in ready to take place, happening soon. As all of this is happening, "Protesters denouncing Iran’s clerical rulers took to the streets and riot police deployed to face them on Monday, in a third day of demonstrations after authorities acknowledged shooting down a passenger plane by accident," Reuters reported.

"A social media disinformation expert studied 60,000 tweets from nearly 10,000 accounts using the hashtag #IraniansDetestSoleimani and found that the most common phrases in those users’ biographies were 'Make America Great Again' and 'Trump,'" MintPress News' Alan MacLeod reported Friday. What does this mean going forward?

"For bucking a key arm of the Democratic Party establishment that has stood in the way of attracting and supporting progressive candidates, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) received applause over the weekend after she announced the launch of a new political action committee designed to directly challenge the power of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee by helping insurgent, left-leaning challengers like herself take on both Republican incumbents and centrist Democrats," Common Dreams reported Monday. What does this mean going forward?

GUESTS:

Bob Schlehuber — Sputnik News analyst.

Kathy Kelly — Co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence.

Alan MacLeod — Academic and journalist. He is a staff writer at MintPress News and a contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR), as well as the author of "Bad News From Venezuela: Twenty Years of Fake News and Misreporting."

Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activists.

