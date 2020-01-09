Trump Addresses Nation After Iranian Attack - No Strategy, More Confusion!

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

After foolishly rushing to the edge of a cliff this week, early indications suggest that the United States and Iran have apparently decided they do not want to take the next big step. What are we to make of this going forward?

"Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans 'have the votes' to move ahead with Donald Trump’s impeachment trial without a deal with Democrats on calling witnesses such as former US national security adviser John Bolton," the Financial Times reported Tuesday. "Mr. McConnell has been at loggerheads with Democrats for weeks over how Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial should be run, with his Democratic counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, pushing for testimony from witnesses who did not participate in the House of Representatives impeachment investigation last year."

"US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Washington’s backing for Israel’s settlements in the occupied West Bank will advance Israeli-Palestinian peace," Reuters reported. How much sense does this make, especially in light of the actions that the US just took in assassinating Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani?

GUESTS:

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Melik Abdul — Republican communications consultant.

Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist and author of "The General's Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com