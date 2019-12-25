Dems Threaten 2nd Impeachment - If You're in for a Penny You're in for a Pound

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Eugene Craig III, republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

Is it possible that Donald Trump could be twice impeached and as Shawn Blackmon from By Any Means Necessary said, and still remain president? House Counsel Douglas Letter said in a filing in federal court that a second impeachment could be necessary if the House uncovers new evidence that Trump attempted to obstruct investigations of his conduct. From the ridiculous to the sublime? than 100-year history. What are we to make of this?

China, Japan and South Korea have agreed to work together to promote dialogue between the United States and North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said today following a summit between the three countries in China. Should the US be concerned that it’s failed diplomacy can have larger ramifications?

Venezuela has arrested 11 people in connection with a weekend raid of a remote military outpost in southern Bolivar state, but some suspects have fled across the border to Brazil with stolen weapons, President Nicolas Maduro yesterday. Is this an issue that we should really be paying attention to?

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is considering pulling US troops from West Africa as part of a plan to shift deployments of the approximately 200,000 American forces stationed abroad. Under consideration is a plan to abandon a recently built $110 million drone base in Niger, and end assistance to French forces battling militants in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. What does this signal?

Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.

Nino Pagliccia — Activist and freelance writer based in Vancouver. A retired researcher from the University of British Columbia, Canada, Pagliccia is a Venezuelan-Canadian who follows and writes about international relations with a focus on the Americas, and is also the editor of the book “Cuba Solidarity in Canada – Five Decades of People-to-People Foreign Relations.”

Yves Engler — Montreal-based writer and political activist. In addition to his 10 books, Engler's writings have appeared in the alternative media and in mainstream publications such as The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star.

Netfa Freeman — Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, internationalist organizer intimately involved with political prisoners' causes, from Mumia Abu Jamal to the Cuban Five, and an organizer with Family & Friends of Incarcerated People.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com