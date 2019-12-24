Boeing Fires CEO, Does the Buck Stop Here?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Keith Mackey, President of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification and safety/compliance audits.

Aerospace giant Boeing announced Monday that it had fired chief executive Dennis A. Muilenburg after the company’s reputation was tarnished by two fatal plane crashes and endured one of the most tumultuous periods of its more than 100-year history. What are we to make of this?

US trade, economic and scientific restrictions on China and “smears” against its sovereignty are impacting global stability and development, the Chinese government’s top diplomat said in comments published today. What are we to make of these comments and their timing?

Five historians recently wrote to the New York Times Magazine, asking the architects of its comprehensive 1619 Project, which tells the founding narrative of America through the lens of Colonial elite’s deciding to separate from England after the Somerset case to maintain slavery in the colonies, to issue several corrections. They argued that assertions in the 1619 package about the motivations that sparked the Revolutionary War and President Abraham Lincoln’s views on black equality were misleading. What are we to make of this?

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year and said the killing was not premeditated, a verdict criticized by a UN investigator as a “mockery” of justice. The court dismissed charges against the remaining three of the 11 people that had been on trial, finding them not guilty, Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor and spokesman Shalaan al-Shalaan said. None of the defendants’ names were immediately released. “The investigation showed that the killing was not premeditated ... The decision was taken at the spur of the moment,” Shalaan said, a position contradicting the findings of a United Nations-led investigation.

GUESTS:

Keith Mackey — President of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification, and safety/compliance audits.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."

Elisabeth Myers — Editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia.

