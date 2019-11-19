Register
14:17 GMT +319 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Hong Kong Protests Continue: Is This a Restrained Government vs. Violent Protesters?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    On today’s episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by K.J. Noh, peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of the Asian continent who writes for CounterPunch and Dissident Voice. He is special correspondent for KPFA Flashpoints on the “Pivot to Asia,” the Koreas and the Pacific.

    Over the weekend, Hong Kong police stormed through barricades at a protester stronghold. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus has been a scene of ferocious clashes between police and protesters, and China’s ambassador to London said Monday that foreign countries, including the US and UK, should stop interfering in Hong Kong’s internal affairs as protesters continued to battle with police. So, what’s going on in Hong Kong now? We are six months into the demonstrations, and based upon how they started, most folks did not expect them to last so long.

    What’s going on in Bolivia since the coup? Is Bolivia becoming more repressive as it tries to declare that a dictator has been removed? In a Monday piece for CounterPunch, Nino Pagliccia says that both Bolivia and Venezuela have been subjected to the "US-promoted Hybrid War for regime change from a socialist government to a more neoliberal pro-US government." Writing in the Global Security Review in August 2018, Joshua Stowell explained that warfare changed in the 21st century: "This change now requires the US and its allies to adopt a new legal, psychological, and strategic understanding of warfare and use of force, particularly by state actors. The term 'hybrid war' (military institutions use the term 'hybrid threat') connotes the use of conventional military force supported by irregular and cyber warfare tactics. In practical application, the Russian concept of 'nonlinear conflict' is an example of a hybrid warfare strategy."

    Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed's execution has been delayed. Texas' Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay on the execution Friday, only hours following a recommendation from the state's parole board that Gov. Greg Abbott delays the execution for 120 days. Reed was convicted of killing a 19-year-old woman in 1996, but his lawyers say new evidence has come to light that will prove his innocence. Reed's execution had been scheduled for November 20.

    In Mnar Muhawesh's recent MintPress News article, entitled “Social Media Censorship Reaches New Heights as Twitter Permanently Bans Dissent,” he writes: "It’s an open secret. The deep state is working hand in hand with Silicon Valley social media giants like Twitter, Facebook and Google to control the flow of information. That includes suppressing, censoring and sometimes outright purging dissenting voices – all under the guise of fighting fake news and Russian propaganda." What's going on here?

    GUESTS:

    K.J. Noh — Peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of the Asian continent who writes for CounterPunch and Dissident Voice. He is a special correspondent for KPFA Flashpoints on the “Pivot to Asia,” the Koreas and the Pacific.    

    Nino Pagliccia — Activist and freelance writer based in Vancouver. A retired researcher from the University of British Columbia, Canada, Pagliccia is a Venezuelan-Canadian who follows and writes about international relations with a focus on the Americas, and is also the editor of the book “Cuba Solidarity in Canada – Five Decades of People-to-People Foreign Relations.”    

    Barbara Arnwine — President and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition and internationally renowned for her contributions on critical justice issues, including the passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1991 and the 2006 reauthorization of provisions of the Voting Rights Act.  

    Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.  

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Death Row, Texas, Mint Press, Bolivia, Hong Kong, criminal justice, Twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Natasha Poly walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held at the Kodak Theatre on 16 November 2006 in Hollywood, California.
    Taste of Russia: Victoria's Secret Models Stun with Gorgeous Looks
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse