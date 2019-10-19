Pelosi Questions Trump’s Loyalty, Mulvaney Puts US President at Center of Conflicts

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by journalist and author Daniel Lazare; political analyst, commentator and editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh; and associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Dr. Linwood Tauheed.

It's Friday, which means it's panel time!

A now-famous photo captured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi standing up in the Cabinet Room on Wednesday, pointing her finger at a visibly angry US President Donald Trump and, in her telling, questioning his loyalty to the country he leads. Meanwhile, Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, threw the Trump administration’s defense against impeachment into disarray on Thursday when he said that the White House withheld nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to further Trump’s political interests.

Minutes before a small group of key lawmakers were scheduled to discuss the sudden withdrawal of all US troops from northern Syria with President Trump, 129 House Republicans broke ranks and voted Wednesday to rebuke the decision.

It was reported Friday that the Syrian “ceasefire” the US brokered is already falling apart, and Turkey and the US are now debating if it even was a ceasefire. It took less than a day for the agreement in Syria that President Trump said was “great for everybody” to begin collapsing.

United Automobile Workers officials voted to extend the nationwide General Motors strike while the rank-and-file UAW members vote on a proposed new deal. All of this is happening while thousands of Chicago public school teachers to return to picket lines for the second day on Friday; public school classes remain canceled.

We'll have all these stories and more!

GUESTS:

Daniel Lazare - Journalist and author

Jim Kavanagh - Political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist

Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

