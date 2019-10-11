Register
13:10 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Two Giuliani Associates Indicted, Is This Political Cat and Mouse Over Ukraine?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Lee Stranahan, co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.

    Two business associates of Rudy Giuliani are under arrest. They were reportedly taken into custody for conspiracy and campaign finance violations, and an unnamed congressman is also referenced in the federal indictment. The case is said to be linked to US President Donald Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. Giuliani is Trump's personal lawyer, as well as the former mayor of New York City. What are the connections, and will this amount to anything?

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey's air and ground offensive in Syria has killed over 100 "terrorists." The advance of Turkish forces into northeastern Syria is now in its second day.  It's unclear whether those killed in the operation were fighting with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The Turkish invasion began Wednesday after President Trump pulled US troops back from the area, clearing the way for Turkish forces, a move that drew condemnation from both parties as an abandonment of US allies. The UN Security Council will meet Thursday in an emergency session to discuss Turkey's military actions against the Kurds in northern Syria. Thousands have already fled in the face of ground and air attacks.

    Shopping malls in Hong Kong are closing early Thursday in anticipation of protests. For the past four months, pro-democracy demonstrators have been staging protests in a variety of areas. During these demonstrations, shops have been vandalized, and protesters have used malls as locations for sit-ins. As a result, Hong Kong, one of the world's top shopping cities, is seeing a decline in revenue, and the Asian financial hub is looking at its first recession in 10 years.  

    The day after dozens of groups from around Washington State gathered at Tacoma City Hall to launch a new campaign calling on the Tacoma City Council to shut down the infamous Northwest Detention Center (NWDC aka Northwest ICE Processing Center), new reports from people detained there describe a new low for the GEO Group, the company that operates the center: a screw was found in the food during lunch. A relative of a person detained was able to take screenshots of the incident during a video call. La Resistencia, a grassroots group that supports the leadership of those detained at NWDC and calls for an end to detention and deportations in Washington state, received the pictures and report from the relative earlier Thursday. During Wednesday’s campaign launch, La Resistencia presented a letter from people detained to the Tacoma City Council detailing the conditions, which included finding of blood on a plate and multiple instances of finding hair and maggots in the food. The letter is signed by nearly 40 people who are detained at the facility who have witnessed or experienced these incidents themselves. They explained that a complaint hadn’t been filed because they didn't know whether they were allowed to do so, and because many times guards have ignored their complaints. The letter ends with a report that kitchen workers saw rats in the kitchen.

    GUESTS:

    Lee Stranahan — Co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik News Radio.  

    Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."  

    Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including "Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis."  

    Maru Mora-Villalpando — Nationally known immigrant rights activist, co-founder of the Latinx organization Mijente and community organizer with Northwest Detention Center Resistance  

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Texas, ICE, detention center, Hong Kong, Trump administration, giuliani, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A female skin-diver puts a plastic letter into a post box set up at a depth of 10 meters on bottom of the sea off the coast of Susami, Wakayama Prefecture 07 July 1999.
    "You've Got a Letter": How Mail is Delivered in Different Parts of the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse