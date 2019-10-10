With US Withdrawal, Turkey Strikes: Who Suffers as US Plays Both Sides?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Mnar Muhawesh, founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of MintPress News, who is also a regular speaker on responsible journalism, sexism, neoconservativism within the media and journalism start-ups.

Turkey is attacking Kurds in northeastern Syria just days after US President Donald Trump announced he was pulling American soldiers out of the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of military operations via Twitter, writing Turkey intends to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across its southern border. The Kurds in Syria were a key US ally in the fight against Daesh, and Trump's decision to withdraw troops was met with harsh criticism by leaders of both parties in Congress, who claimed the US was abandoning the Kurds.

The US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court ruled last year that an FBI surveillance program aimed at foreign suspects had violated American citizens' constitutional privacy rights, as the program collected personal information of both Americans and foreign suspects, such as email addresses and telephone numbers. The partially redacted ruling, which was revealed Tuesday and first reported by the Wall Street Journal, said that tens of thousands of searches the FBI conducted from 2017 to 2018 on raw intelligence databases were illegal.

Montgomery, Alabama, has elected its first black mayor in the city's 200-year history. Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed defeated TV station owner David Woods in the city's runoff election on Tuesday and is scheduled to be sworn into office next month. Unofficial results show Reed tallied about twice as many votes as his opponent. Are the tides changing, and what does this mean for other cities?

GUESTS:

Mnar Muhawesh — Founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of MintPress News, and also a regular speaker on responsible journalism, sexism, neoconservativism within the media and journalism start-ups.

John Kiriakou — Co-host of Loud and Clear on Sputnik News Radio.

Douglass Sloan — Democratic strategist and principal at National Capital Strategy Group.

Joseph L. Graves Jr. — American scientist and the associate dean for research and professor of biological studies at the Joint School for Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, which is jointly administered by North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and UNC Greensboro.

