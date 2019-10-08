Will the Ukraine Scandal Change the Definition of a Whistleblower?

A US intelligence official claiming to have "firsthand knowledge" of the matter has offered up information on US President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine and is now shielded from retaliation as a whistleblower, the New York Times reported Sunday. Mark Zaid and Andrew Bakaj, both attorneys who are representing the official, confirmed Sunday that a second person had come forward regarding the Ukraine affair. As the days drag on, we are going further and further down this rabbit hole.

The US started its withdrawal of troops from the Syrian-Turkish border on Monday, a move indicating that the Trump administration no longer wishes to be involved in the tensions between the Turkish military and US-allied Kurdish fighters in the area. Is this a short-term strategy with long-term consequences?

A Sunday statement from the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that if the US wishes to continue denuclearization talks, it must alter its negotiation methods. “As we have clearly identified the way for solving [the] problem, the fate of the future DPRK-US dialogue depends on the US attitude, and the end of this year is its deadline,” the statement said, coming only a day representatives from the two sides met in Stockholm, the first such talks since a February summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, ended with no deal. However, the sides differed drastically in their perception of the Saturday meeting: while the Trump administration said the talks were "good discussions," the North Korean Foreign Ministry described them as "sickening." What’s going on here?

