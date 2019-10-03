Register
03 October 2019
    Profit Over Safety: Boeing Whistleblower Questions Corporate Culture

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Keith Mackey, president of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specialiding in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification and safety/compliance audits.

    Curtis Ewbank, a senior engineer at Boeing, filed an internal ethics complaint this year regarding the development of the company's 737 MAX jet, the New York Times reported Wednesday. He reportedly said that in an effort to cut costs, Boeing declined to add a safety system to the jet that Ewbank felt could have reduced the risks that contributed to two deadly 737 MAX crashes in 2018. The circumstances around this plane keep getting worse.

    While the US' private sector added more jobs in September than forecasts predicted, the pace of job growth flagged, and there are increasing indications that the labor market is tightening, according to a Wednesday report from ADP and Moody's Analytics. "Manufacturing activity is contracting across advanced economies, according to a raft of data released on Tuesday that pointed to the impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade policies," the Financial Times reported. "Output this summer was lower than a year earlier across all 36 advanced economies and sentiment indicators show that it is the most geographically widespread manufacturing downturn for seven years. The global purchasing managers’ index in September recorded its fifth month below the 50 mark, the level that divides expansion from contraction. That was the longest period that indicator has been so low since 2012." Are these blips of data outliers, or should we be paying attention to them as indicators of what’s to come?

    A federal judge ruled in favor of Harvard University’s race-conscious admissions process in a decision released Tuesday. Judge Allison Burroughs determined that although Harvard could benefit from implicit bias training for admissions officers, the court will not dismantle an admissions program “that passes constitutional muster, solely because it could do it better.” How are we to interpret this decision?

    A recent Common Dreams article titled "Warnings That Millions More Could Go Hungry as Trump Pushes $4.5 Billion in Food Benefit Cuts" is taking aim at Trump's attack on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It states, "In its latest potentially devastating attack on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would slash food stamps benefits by $4.5 billion over five years, a move analysts warned would increase hunger for millions of low-income families." The article further quotes Stacy Dean, vice president for food assistance policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, who says: "The Trump administration describes its SNAP proposals as a means to 'modernize' SNAP, but they all would reduce benefits or eligibility. Americans struggling to put food on the table will be worse off if the administration's regulatory agenda for SNAP moves forward."

    GUESTS:

    Keith Mackey — President of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification and safety/compliance audits.    

    Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.  

    Joseph L. Graves Jr. — American scientist and the associate dean for research and professor of biological studies at the Joint School for Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, which is jointly administered by North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and UNC Greensboro.

    Ray Baker — Political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda.

    Rashid Nuri — Founder of the Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture (TLW). TLW is Atlanta’s premier urban agricultural organization, growing tons of chemical-free, nutritious food, providing jobs and educating communities about food, nutrition and self-sufficiency. His new book is titled "Growing Out Loud: Journey of a Food Revolutionary."  

