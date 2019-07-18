Register
14:43 GMT +318 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Puerto Ricans Demand Governor Resign Amidst Failed Hurricane Clean & Corruption

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Bob Schlehuber, producer for By Any Means Necessary and Sputnik news analyst.

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Bob Schlehuber, producer for By Any Means Necessary and Sputnik news analyst.   

    Embattled Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello vowed not to step down, even as the streets of San Juan were choked with demonstrators calling for his ouster following the release of profane chats with aides that disparaged political opponents and ordinary Puerto Ricans. Rossello on Monday told reporters he “respects the right to demonstrate” by protesters calling for his resignation and “has asked for their forgiveness.” Rossello’s comments came after many lawmakers from his own New Progressive Party, which favors Puerto Rico becoming a US state, joined the opposition Popular Democratic Party, which favors continuing Puerto Rico’s current commonwealth status, in calling on him to step down. Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of San Juan’s colonial quarter once again, chanting, banging drums and blowing whistles and vowing to bring down the commonwealth’s chief executive, depicted as a prisoner, mobster or goat on demonstrators’ placards. Are the leaked messages the straw that’s breaking the camels back? Are people so disgusted with the failure to return to normality after Hurricane Maria?

    Former US Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens died Tuesday at the age of 99. He was a very important and pivotal figure on the court. He was not a blind ideologue, a jurist who came to the court with a world view and an approach to jurisprudence that could not be swayed by the facts and a changing world. He was a registered Republican when appointed, but here’s the thing: he was considered to be on the liberal side of the court at the time of his retirement, and he disliked being referred to as such, but he was found to be a very reasonable voice on issues regarding civil liberties, the death penalty, government action and intellectual property. In cases involving presidents of the United States, he found for the court that they were to be held accountable under American law. Imagine that: a Supreme Court holding that presidents of the US are accountable to the law while in office. Was he perfect? No, no human is, but he did demonstrate how a person can become better if they live long enough, listen more, talk less and think as deeply as they can. 

    The US House of Representatives voted Wednesday to table an impeachment resolution against President Donald Trump, effectively killing the measure for now but not burying the issue that has divided Democrats. The resolution’s sponsor, Rep. Al Green (D-TX), was seeking to capitalize on growing criticism of Trump after the president’s recent attacks on minority congresswomen. The House voted 332 to 95 to set aside the measure. The House also passed a resolution condemning Trump's attacks on four minority Democrats: Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib. On Sunday, Trump said on Twitter that the lawmakers should go back to their own countries. The Democratic women are all American citizens, with only one having been born outside the US. Trump has since doubled down, accusing the women of hating the US and saying they should leave if they're so unhappy. 

    With Amazon's Prime Day sales event underway, the company's workers, as well as labor groups and other activists, are calling out the e-commerce giant on issues including work conditions, climate change and its ties to US government moves to deport immigrants. Demonstrators in Seattle delivered a petition with over 270,000 signatures to Amazon headquarters demanding it stop exploiting workers and cooperating with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Prime Day is estimated to make $5.8 billion in sales. Recently, Amazon has been marketing and soliciting to federal agencies, like ICE, the use of their Rekognition — spelled with a "k" — technology. This technology, which is used to identify people's faces, is absolutely concerning to us. It is absolutely dangerous to immigrant communities and communities of color. It has higher error rates on women, non-gender-conforming individuals and people of color.

    GUESTS:

    Bob Schlehuber — Producer for By Any Means Necessary and Sputnik news analyst.    

    Jackie Luqman — Co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation and the co-host of the Facebook Livestream "Coffee, Current Events & Politics."    

    Maru Mora-Villalpando — Nationally known immigrant rights activist, co-founder of the Latinx organization Mijente and community organizer with Northwest Detention Center Resistance

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    John Paul Stevens, impeachment, Amazon, Ricardo Rossello, Dominican Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Art of Amazing People: World Bodypainting Festival in Austria
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse