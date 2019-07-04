Stoking Fears: Administration Loses on Citizenship Question, But Fear Remains

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Abel Nunez, executive director of the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN).

The Trump administration has dropped plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 US Census, the Justice Department said yesterday, just days after the Supreme Court described the rationale for the question as “contrived.” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement, “I respect the Supreme Court but strongly disagree with its ruling regarding my decision to reinstate a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.” Is this a victory going forward?

A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday blocked an April order by US Attorney General William Barr that would have kept thousands of migrants detained indefinitely while waiting for their asylum cases to be decided. Judge Marsha J. Pechman of the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington (a Bill Clinton appointee) described the order, which would have denied some migrants a bail hearing, as unconstitutional. Under a preliminary injunction, Pechman said migrants must be granted a bond hearing within seven days of a request or be released if they have not received a hearing in that time.

A group of Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee is calling on Facebook to halt its plan to develop a cryptocurrency-based payment platform. The lawmakers, whose panel will hold a hearing later this month on Facebook’s Project Libra, wrote a letter to company executives Tuesday expressing concerns with the cryptocurrency’s security and oversight while stressing the need to protect users' privacy and thwart hackers. This is getting a bit dicey.

GUESTS:

Abel Nunez — Executive director of the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN).

Carlos Castaneda — Attorney at Garcia & Garcia.

Sinclair Skinner — Co-founder of BitMari.com, a Pan-African bitcoin wallet.

Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Elisabeth Myers — Editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia.

