Democratic Debate Round Two: Candidates Duke It Out, But Can Any Spar With Trump?

Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Daniel Lazare, journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War"; and Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Thursday night was the second round of the first debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in Miami. How did the 10 candidates do compared to those the night before?

The US Supreme Court handed Republicans a key victory this week by refusing to halt even the most extreme gerrymandered maps. But Democrats may have a win on blocking the citizenship question from the US Census. The Supreme Court ruled that federal courts are powerless to hear challenges to partisan gerrymandering, the practice in which the party that controls the state legislature draws voting maps to help elect its candidates. The vote was 5-4, with the court’s more conservative members in the majority. In a momentous decision, the court closed the door on such claims.

US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that any attack Tehran might carry out “on anything American” would result in the “obliteration” of parts of Iran. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the White House is "suffering from mental disability" and behaving as "no sane person" in the wake of new sanctions imposed by Trump earlier this week, which an Iranian spokesman said have closed the "channel of diplomacy forever." The very personal exchange was reminiscent of similar verbal clashes between the US and North Korean leaders in late 2017 and underlined the volatility of US foreign policy in the present standoff in the Gulf. Trump has swung between dire threats and offers of talks without preconditions, while ramping up sanctions.

We've got a special report from Radio Sputnik’s Walter Smolarek, who is in South Korea interviewing Dr. Moon Chun In, special assistant to South Korean President Moon Jae In.

